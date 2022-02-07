Replying to the Motion of Thanks for the President's speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that President Kovind spoke extensively for 'self-reliant' India. PM Modi highlighted how there has been a change in the world order since the outbreak of COVID-19 and urged that the country as a whole should not lose the opportunity of resounding its voice.

"India should not undermine its voice. The country should move forward in the 75th year in such a way that it takes a leading role at the world table in the 100th year of Independence," the Prime Minister said amid a loud cheer from the Members of Parliament's Lower House- the Lok Sabha.

'Today, poor have a house'

Listing the growth story of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by PM Niwas Yojana. "Today, every poor has a house which is worth lakhs of rupees. Even they come under the class of lakhpatis. Who would not be proud of the fact that every house has a toilet? Who would not be happy that after 75 years of independence, every house has electricity? The women of the family have gas connections that were till now a social symbol?"

PM Modi attacking the ever-interrupting Congress said that they would have known had they been in touch with ground reality, the poor and the downtrodden. Modi, to prove that the country had 'sampled and rejected' the national party, recollected when last it was in power in states like UP, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and added," You lose but your ego and ecosystem stays."

'Congress instigated migrants during First Wave'

Looking back at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted Congress for what he referred to as the 'irresponsible behaviour' of the party. "During the first wave of COVID-19, when the WHO and health experts were asking people to not step out of houses, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai, encouraging them to go to other states and spread the virus. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, coronavirus had spread rapidly in states like Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand, where the cases were initially less", PM Modi said.

The BJP leader claimed that it was done to tarnish his image and that of the Central government and added, "Do whatever you want but don't run down India. If you would have little sense, you would not have done such politics during the pandemic."

'India-World's fastest economy'

Addressing the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that India is the fastest-growing of the major world economies. Even during Corona, our farmers had a record harvest, govt had record procurement. "This country did not let anyone die of hunger, free rations were given and continue to be. We are trying to realize the vision of a self-reliant India. If we want to free India from the shackles of poverty, we need to strengthen our small farmers," PM Modi said.

"Why does the Opposition hate small farmers? If we want freedom from poverty, we have to strengthen small farmers. Those who hate small farmers, do not have any right to do politics on farmers. Those who are not connected with the roots, do not understand small farmers. Many are still stuck in a colonized mindset. The colonial mindset must change for India to grow. Slave mentality, 19th-century lifestyle, policies of 20th-century won't be able to the aspiration of 21st century. Congress is detached from its roots. They care about files, we care about life," added PM Modi.

'File Vs Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also elaborated on the topic of file ve life. He said, "You waited for the next file, we saved 130 crores of life.

Moving forward with India's growth, PM Modi highlighted mew sectors have been opened up for entrepreneurs. Also, space, drones, mining- privateers have been welcomed to participate in the growth of the country. "An impression had been created that the government will do everything. It hampered our capability. In 7 years since 2014 over 7000 startups are now functioning as opposed to 500 before and many are becoming Unicorns", the BJP leader said, adding that India is top 3 in the world in terms of start-ups.

"Those who don't learn from history get consigned to it," said PM Modi, shaming Congress for referring to entrepreneurs as 'COVID variants' while raising 'Tata & Birla ki sarkaar' claims that used to be applied against Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

'Defence Aatmanirbharta critical for India'

PM Modi slammed Congress for talking about Make in India as if it was a joke, and said "They are a joke now. Some are troubled by Make in India because it means no more commissions, no more corruption, and hence they oppose it."

Particularly taking the case of the defence sector, the BJP leader said that in this budget there has been made resolution that most defence equipment will be made in India, in a bid to bring down imports. Also, how the country aims to become a defence exporter.

'Congress brought double-digit inflation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the raging issues of inflation. Citing how Congress keeps on talking about the rising prices, PM Modi reminded the party how they had the 'worst record'. "You may have forgotten - Congress govt's last 5 years brought India to double-digit inflation. That was the situation before we came. Congress' intent was such that the govt had accepted inflation was out of its control. What Pandit Nehru said from Lal Qila, I'd like to state: 'Sometimes a fight in Korea also influences us. Because of this prices of items rise, and this goes outside our control," the BJP leader said.

Having said that, he assured the people of the country that the BJP-led central government was different and was fighting inflation from the core. Reminding that the country has still not recovered from COVID, he added that the inflation rates were under check, in comparison to many of the leading economies. 'Inflation in the US is 7 per cent while that in India is 5 per cent," he said.

'Congress has become leader of the Tukde Tukde gang'

During his address, PM Modi stated that the Congress party is the leader of the Tukde Tukde Gang in India, and is functioning on the ideology of divide and rule.

"Our national heritage is one. Why is Congress insulting this heritage? Congress insulted parliament and India. The nation is not an arrangement of government, it's alive in our soul. Recently, there was an attempt to rouse Tamil sentiments by the Congress. Congress wants to break India and rule. Congress is following divide and rule. Our Tamil brothers worked for hours to try and save General Bipin Rawat. Tamil brothers said 'veer vanakkam' to salute Gen Rawat. But the Congress hates the truth about India's bravery," said PM Modi.

