With the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrating its 42nd foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the party workers, Ministers, MPs, and MLAs via video conference. PM Modi extended his best wishes to each and every member of the BJP worker spread across the country and the world. Attacking dynastic politics, he expressed joy in mentioning that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the party is working continuously in strengthening the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

Speaking on the special occasion PM Modi said, "The country's youth have now begun to understand that dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy. These parties do not even understand the constitution and constitutional systems".

He added that even today the BJP workers are fighting against injustice, atrocities, and violence with democratic values.

Stressing on the vote bank politics, Narendra Modi stated that for decades some political parties did only vote bank politics. They made promises to only a few people and kept the majority of the population suffering. He stated that discrimination and corruption was all the side effect of vote bank politics.

He further highlighted that BJP has been successful in explaining the disadvantages of vote bank politics by fighting the elections and securing a victory as the party aims to make life easier for its citizens.

BJP Foundation Day

PM Modi wished the party workers on Navratri and said, "Today is the fifth day of Navratri. Today we worship Maa Skandamata. We've seen that she sits on a Lotus throne & holds Lotus flowers in both her hands. I pray that her blessings continue to be bestowed upon every citizen & worker of the BJP".

PM Modi added that BJP's double engine government came to power once again in four states in the recent Assembly elections. He hailed the fact that after three decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in the Rajya Sabha.

#LIVE | This year's foundation day is very important due to 3 reasons. 1st, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. 2nd, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India: PM Modihttps://t.co/vgM3nmUmp3 pic.twitter.com/yDD3iOS1aR — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2022

While BJP president JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the national headquarters in Delhi and addressed the occasion and said, " Today on BJP's 42nd foundation day, we also have to remember those people who first walked with 'Oil Lamp' from Jana Sangha era&then with 'Lotus'. Three-four generations gave themselves to the cause of making the party glorious".

