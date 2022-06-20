'PM Modi Always Concerned About Country's Youth', Assures Hans Raj Hans Amid Agnipath Row

The ultimate objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to remove apprehensions in the minds of the youth regarding the Agnipath scheme, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans said while commenting on the Prime Minister's message on the army recruitment programme. PM Modi had said that many reforms introduced by the government may seem unfair now but they will bear fruit for the country in the long run. The BJP MP also accused the opposition of steering the youth in the wrong direction.

"The Prime Minister is always concerned about youth and children. PM's statement is to make the youth aware that the Agnipath scheme is for their benefit. The real intent is to remove the insecurity over the scheme. Why did the Congress not take the decision on Agnipath before as the issue has been discussed since 1989. The youth are being misguided by those who think Modi will not let them come to power again," said the BJP MP from North West Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi issues a statement of intent on Agnipath scheme

In the backdrop of the massive violence against the Agnipath scheme in the form of a huge loss to the public property in as many as 10 states, PM Modi, speaking at an event in Bengaluru, said that although many schemes announced by the government seem not to be popular in the beginning but will benefit the country in the long run.

"Many decisions and reforms may seem unpopular at first but with time they will benefit the country," PM Modi said.

BJP to launch awareness programme on Agnipath scheme

Republic Media Network has learnt that the BJP will conduct an outreach programme to assuage the youths regarding their concerns about the Agnipath scheme. As per sources, the party believes the opposition parties are misleading the youngsters about the scheme and thus, sources informed, the BJP high command has instructed the MPs, MLAs and public representatives to reach out to the youth and clear their misconceptions about the scheme and communicate the benefits.

'Agnipath scheme will not be rolled back'

The violent backlash to the announcement of the Agnipath scheme in over 10 states led the defence forces to take note and announce a press conference to issue clarifications on the misconceptions and misinformation being propagated about the scheme. Addressing a press briefing, the Department of Military Affairs' Additional Secretary Lt Gen Anil Puri categorically rejected the possibility of the scheme being rolled back. Weighing in on the protests, he stressed, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. No space for arson, or vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that".

(Image: @HansRajHans/Facebook)