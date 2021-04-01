PM Modi, Trinamool & Others Urge All To Vote As 2nd Phase Of Polling Begins In Assam, WB

With the second phase of Assembly Elections underway in two states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others have urged voters to exercise their franchise. On April 1, votings for Phase 2 is underway in West Bengal and Assam. In West Bengal, 30 seats go to polls in Phase-2 with the most intense poll battle between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari.

On the other hand, voting for 47 seats in the second phase of the Assam elections 2021 is taking place from 7 am and is likely to conclude at 6 pm on the same day. On the 2nd phase of voting, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others urged people to exercise their right to vote. PM Modi urged citizens to strengthen the festival of democracy by casting their votes. On the other side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to vote in large numbers in order to 'bring decisive change'. The Home Minister on March 30 during the press conference after the roadshow in Nandigram had also said that the most simple way to bring change in West Bengal is to defeat Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress also tweeted:

Well begun is half the work done. TMC braces for a rousing response in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections. Here's urging everyone to come out and exercise their democratic right. Here are voters queuing up outside a booth in Nandigram. #VoteForTMC pic.twitter.com/310eJAENeI — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 1, 2021

à¤¬à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤² à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤šà¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤œ à¤¦à¥‚à¤¸à¤°à¥‡ à¤šà¤°à¤£ à¤•à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤µà¥‡ à¤…à¤§à¤¿à¤• à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤§à¤¿à¤• à¤¸à¤‚à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤²à¥‹à¤•à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤­à¤¾à¤—à¥€à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥‡à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤µà¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤‚à¤— à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¿à¤•à¥‰à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤

à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤• à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¤¨à¥‡ à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¥‹à¤¶à¤² à¤¡à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¥‡à¤‚à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤— à¤•à¤¾ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤­à¥€ à¤…à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤–à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 1, 2021

Talking about the Assam Elections, up to 345 candidates, including four sitting ministers and the deputy speaker, face the polls in the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections. For the Assam elections, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and senior Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma too appealed to the people of Assam to cast their votes.

Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Today is the second phase of polling in Assam and I appeal to everyone to cast their vote without fail.



A special appeal to our young voters to exercise their franchise for a peaceful and self-reliant Assam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 1, 2021

#AssamAssemblyElections2021



Today for the second phase of elections, I urge all to come out in large numbers in this celebrations of democracy and use your voting rights.



Through your precious votes, you will strengthen democracy and ensure that progress in Assam continues. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2021

à¤…à¤¸à¤® à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤šà¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤†à¤œ à¤µà¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤‚à¤— à¤•à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‚à¤¸à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥Œà¤° à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥‹à¤§ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤µà¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥‹à¤Ÿ à¤œà¤°à¥‚à¤° à¤¡à¤¾à¤²à¥‡à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤²à¥‹à¤•à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤­à¤¾à¤—à¥€à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¦à¥Œà¤°à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¶à¤² à¤¡à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¥‡à¤‚à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤— à¤•à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤• à¤…à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 1, 2021

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies in West Bengal. Among the candidates include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her lieutenant-turned-rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who are contesting from Nandigram. The TMC and the BJP are contesting in all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively.

On the other hand, in Assam, the fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in 39 constituencies in this phase. Among those contesting the elections in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House. The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies AGP is fighting in six constituencies and the UPPL in three.

(Image Credits: PTI)