PM Modi, Amit Shah Congratulate New Tripura CM Manik Saha; 'He Will Add Vigour'

Congratulating Dr Manik Saha on taking oath as Chief Minister of Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed his confidence in Saha and said that the new CM would add more energy to the development works started in the state since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

PM Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the new Tripura Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Shri Dr Manik Saha on taking oath as Tripura’s CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigour to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018," PM Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

Notably, BJP formed its government in Tripura for the first time in 2018 when the party won 34 seats in 60 seat assembly, defeating the left alliance who were ruling the state since 1998.

Union Minister Amit Shah also congratulated CM Saha and said, "I am confident that the state of Tripura under his leadership and the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji will continue to scale new heights of progress. Best wishes for his tenure."

Manik Saha takes oath as 11th CM of Tripura

On Sunday, Dr Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura at Raj Bhavan in Agartala, becoming the 11th Chief Minister of the northeastern state, a day after former CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

Manik Saha, who is a Rajya Sabha member as well as state party president, became the second BJP Chief Minister in Tripura after his predecessor Biplab Deb. Notably, a professor of dental surgery, Saha has been entrusted to guide the party towards victory in the multi-cornered contest state assembly elections that will be held next year.

After taking oath as the 11th CM of Tripura, Saha, while speaking to ANI, said, "We will move ahead by taking forward the development strategy and we will work for the people of Tripura."

Adding further, he said, "We will take forward Modi Ji's concept of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat." He also added that there is no challenge to the party in the state.

Notably, Tripura BJP President Manik Saha was announced as the next Chief Minister of the state after a BJP legislative party meeting was held in Agartala on Saturday. The meeting was headed by central observers from the party - Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, and also had party's state in-charge Vinod Sonkar as well as former CM Bipleb Deb in attendance.