PM Modi, Amit Shah Dial CM Bhupendra Patel To Congratulate On Gujarat's Historic Victory

As BJP registered a massive win in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the record numbers in the Assembly polls via a telephonic conversation. Patel further informed that he also received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah after the BJP maintained its lead.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah have congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party for its historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. This is a victory of the unwavering faith of Janata Janardhan on BJP's good governance. Thank you Gujarat!"

In another tweet, he wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters of the state for giving me a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections as a stamp of unwavering faith on the Bharatiya Janata Party. My heartiest congratulations to the party workers and top leadership of the party who worked tirelessly with the resolve of public service."

Notably, the Chief Minister of Gujarat will take oath on December 12. The oath-taking ceremony will take place in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP celebrates historic victory

Soon after the BJP gained a massive lead over its opponents, celebrations broke out at BJP's Gujarat headquarters in Gandhinagar. In order to celebrate the party's victory, BJP supporters were seen dancing inside the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. The party workers were also seen distributing sweets and congratulating each other.

Following the announcement of the results, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the BJP office in Gandhinagar. He was also seen sharing sweets with Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil after the party's stupendous victory in the Assembly election.