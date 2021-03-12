PM Modi, Amit Shah To Hold Marathon Election Campaigns In West Bengal, Assam & Kerala

Ahead of the upcoming marathon assembly elections across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to hold campaigns in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala from next week till the end of March.

While PM Modi is expected to hold election rallies in West Bengal's Purulia on March 18, Contai on March 20, and Bakura on March 21, HM Shah will visit Bengal and Assam on March 14 and 15. He will return to the two states holding election rallies on March 17, 21, and 23 in Assam and on March 19, 26, and 27 in West Bengal. Thereafter, Shah will move South to address election rallies in Kerala between March 24 and 25.

Earlier, sources had reported that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will also visit the homes of all the BJP workers who were allegedly killed due to 'political violence' in poll-bound West Bengal over the next week. Sources have revealed that the BJP has a list of 129 workers who were have died over the past two years in the state which has been divided into two parts. Amit Shah will be visiting half of the homes, with JP Nadda visiting the other half to cover all families of the saffron party workers who had lost their children in the state.

Meanwhile, it was only last week when PM Modi had culminated his mega rally at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata where he pushed 'Ashol Parivartan' and countered the Mamata Banerjee-led Government through several Bengali jibes. The rally had also seen the induction of actor Mithun Chakraborty into the saffron party.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

