PM Modi & Amit Shah Lacked Courtesy To Inquire About CM Mamata Banerjee's Health, Says TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "lacked the courtesy" to enquire about the health condition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had sustained injuries due to an alleged attack in Nandigram during her poll campaign. Speaking further, the TMC leader said that it would have taken a few minutes for the two BJP leaders to call up and asked about the CM's wellbeing. "None of them made an effort, " he added.
Stressing that the Election Commission should "take note" of the security lapse and "attack on Banerjee", veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said that prior to TMC supremo's campaign in Nandigram, some BJP leaders had shared provocative posts and memes on social media about her.
Referring to PM Modi's assertion that "Didi's scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram" during his recentBrigade rally, Roy said, "Such comments show how crude, crass and tasteless they (BJP leaders) are. The comment takes a whole different meaning now. The PM shouldn't have said such things."
Launching a staunch attack on the TMC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deteriorating law & order situation in Bengal, corruption and the state government's 'inability' to provide relief schemes for the poor. In his address at the Brigade Parade Ground which was swarmed by a huge crowd, PM Modi took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee's scooter ride in Kolkata to protest against the rising fuel prices.
Taking a sarcastic dig at the scooter ride, PM Modi quipped, "We don't want anyone to get hurt but if the scooty has decided to fall in Nandigram, then what can we do?"
On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.
Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."