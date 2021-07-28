PM Modi & Amit Shah Laud Yediyurappa's 'monumental Work', Say 'no Words Can Do Justice'

Lauding outgoing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa for his 'monumental contribution' in Karnataka, PM Modi on Wednesday, said that the 78-year-old had toiled hard and struck a chord with citizens across the state. Highlighting Yediyurappa's commitment to social welfare, PM Modi said that no words would do justice to the Lingayat strongman. Yediyurappa stepped down after 2 years as CM and has been replaced by his Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as CM.

Modi & Shah laud Yediyurappa's monumental contribution

No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah too highlighted how Yediyurappa has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. Stating that the ex-CM's hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level was inspiring, he hoped Yediyurappa will continue to guide the party and government. Yediyurappa thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for their words.

Shri @BSYBJP Ji has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 28, 2021

Thank you for your kind words, Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. https://t.co/2LQ1Q0u0sq — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 28, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai takes over

Earlier in the day, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other top BJP leaders. As per reports, Bommai's name was suggested by Yediyurappa during the BJP's state legislature meeting held on July 23. Bommai - a strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district. While he had started his political career from the 'Janata Parivaar' JD(U), he later joined the BJP in 2008. Along with Bommai, three deputies - R Ashoka, Govind Karjol, and B. Sriramulu will soon take charge.

Putting an end to the infighting in BJP, veteran CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday after he completed two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Recently, Yediyurappa visited PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi and affirmed that the High Command had faith in him. But later, he affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed amid an outpour of support from Lingayat seers and other Lingayat politicians across party lines.

Rift in Karnataka

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Senior BJP ministers had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.