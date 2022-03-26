PM Modi & Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka In April, No Talks On Cabinet Rejig Yet: CM Bommai

In a key development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Karnataka in early April to launch a slew of initiatives, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed while speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, CM Basavaraj Bommai also stressed that there will be no conversations regarding the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle during the leaders' visit. For the first time in the state, a committee led by the Chief Secretary would oversee budget execution, stated CM Bommai, who also holds the Finance responsibility as well.

Post the conclusion of assembly elections in five states, the pressure keeps mounting on Karnataka’s CM Bommai regarding cabinet rejig. Meanwhile, some legislators have even suggested that the Karnataka cabinet would be overhauled soon, like Gujarat, to make room for new faces ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year in the state. The State Cabinet currently has 30 members, including the Chief Minister, as opposed to the sanctioned number of 34.

Speaking to ANI, CM Bommai clarified that there would be no discussion of cabinet expansion during their visit. “They are visiting the state for the government programmes. Whenever the leadership calls me, I will go to Delhi and discuss it,” he said.

Committee led by Chief Secretary constituted to oversee finance works

A committee led by the Chief Secretary will examine the implementation and issuance of directives in this regard. "The committee, which includes the Development Commissioner, will coordinate with all departments, including the finance department, and supervise all activities from the issuance of work orders for budget announcements to their implementation," Chief Minister Bommai said, noting that this is the first time such a special committee for budget implementation has been constituted.

Home Minister Amith Shah to attend meetings on Karnataka government's initiatives

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, who is working to reform the cooperative sector, will also visit the state on April 1 to attend a large meeting related to the 'Ksheera Abhivrudhi Bank' and ‘Yeshaswini’ programme initiated by the State govt. of Karnataka. “Amit Shah would launch the logo of the ‘Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank’ and the ‘Yeshaswini programme’ during his visit. These two projects are aimed at giving a financial boost to the dairy sector that will increase farmers' income and provide them financial support," CM Bommai said.