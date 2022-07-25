PM Modi And Bipartisanship: Instances When The Leader Kept Politics Aside Before Rivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day paid tribute to his political rival Harmohan Singh Yadav on his death anniversary and underscored the contributions made by the late politician. Although Yadav belonged to the Samajwadi Party, PM Modi enlisted the former’s contributions to society and highlighted his efforts during the 1984 Sikh riots. However, this is not the first instance when the PM displayed his quality of bipartisanship even toward his fiercest adversaries. Let us take a look at a few instances from the past.

Relationship with the Yadavs

The Yadav clan, including Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been fairly critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) governance. However, PM Modi has still managed to maintain a seemingly healthy personal relationship with both his opponents with small gestures such as wishing them on their birthdays and attending their private ceremonies.

PM Modi has always wished Mulayam Singh on his birthdays and was present at a wedding-related function of Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Mulayam Singh's nephew, and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rajlakshmi. Recently, he dialled former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav and enquired about his father's health while he was sick. He also enquired about Lalu Yadav's health during his meeting with Tejashwi Yadav when he landed in Patna for the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly earlier this month.

PM Modi rose above politics before M Karunanidhi

Another instance of PM Modi's bipartisanship toward his opponents is when he was extremely considerate of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi's health. Karunanidhi, who was the President of DMK, BJP ally AIADMK's rival at the time, PM Modi still visited the former's house in Chennai when he was ill. Karunanidhi passed away at the age of 94 in 2018, following which PM Modi had said that Karunanidhi was "firmly committed to democratic ideals" adding that he will be missed by Tamil Nadu as well as the entire country.

Friendship with HD Deve Gowda

Despite a bitter rivalry dating back to PM Modi's appointment as the PM in 2014, Gowda admitted that the former always replied to his tweets and requests and even praised him for visiting the Statue of Unity. Their rivalry is remembered for Gowda's statement eight years ago when he said that he would resign from Lok Sabha if Modi is elected as the PM. He, however, revealed to have later sought an appointment after PM Modi's landslide victory which the latter agreed to.

Gowda, who was the 11th PM of India and the 14th Karnataka CM, also once recalled the instance when PM Modi came to receive him when his car approached the Parliament's portico. Besides, Gowda recalled another instance when PM Modi refused to accept his resignation saying that politics must not be taken personally.

When PM Modi cried over Ghulam Nabi Azad's retirement

Senior Congress leader and former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his retirement from Rajya Sabha last February, which left PM Modi overwhelmed with emotions. During his farewell speech, PM Modi choked up and recalled an instance of a terror attack when the two were CMs.

"I will never forget Ghulam Nabi Azad’s efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members," PM Modi had said. "I won’t let you retire, will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you," he further told Azad.

PM Modi's support for Sonia Gandhi

In another episode of PM Modi's display of bipartisanship, he had once offered support to Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she fell ill in August 2016. She was scheduled to carry out a roadshow in Varanasi, PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, but had to cut short her trip and fly back to Delhi. To help her opponent out, PM Modi had offered to provide a doctor for her treatment and a plane to fly Sonia Gandhi to Delhi.

PM Modi's cordial relations with Naval Kishore Sharma

The years 2004 to 2009 are said to be tough for PM Modi when he was the CM of Gujarat and the entire Central government was against his governance. Despite this, he maintained cordial relations with the then Gujarat Governor Kishore Sharma, someone whom PM Modi considers a 'father figure'.

"He (Sharma) taught me the beauty of democracy and, in a way, he indirectly guided me to run the state like a father guides a son. I'll always remain his disciple," PM Modi had said during the former's retirement in July 2009.

Relationship with Pranab Mukherjee

Late former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee also had a respectful relationship with PM Modi during his entire tenure, something that he mentioned in one of his books. Mukherjee had once recalled how PM Modi sent him a heartfelt letter during the former's final days as the President and revealed how touched he was by the gesture. Following Mukherjee's death in August 2020, the PM had expressed his grief and shared the strong friendship the two had forged over the years.

PM Modi and Sharad Pawar

Leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar is also on the personal good books of PM Modi despite a fierce political rivalry. The PM has visited Pawar's home turf Baramati in Maharashtra twice and it is said that he greatly values the latter's knowledge and experience in agriculture plus cooperatives.

Pawar was one of the candidates the joint opposition was willing to field against NDA's Droupadi Murmu, however, he withdrew his name from consideration later. Notably, the former Maharashtra CM was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 during the BJP's government at the Centre.

Padma awards to opposition leaders during BJP's rule

A major reflection of PM Modi's and overall, the BJP's bipartisanship is the awarding of Padma awards to the opposition leaders. This gesture is in line with PM Modi's belief in recognising significant contributions whilst keeping politics aside. Below is a list of opposition leaders who have been bestowed with the Padma awards.

● Padma Bhushan to Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2022: An INC leader, and former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir.

● Padma Bhushan to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2022: CPM leader, Former West Bengal chief minister

● Padma Bhushan to Tarun Gogoi in 2021: INC leader, Former chief minister of Assam for three terms.

● Padma Bhushan to Tarlochan Singh in 2021: Former MP from Rajya Sabha. Singh had served as press secretary to former President Giani Zail Singh

● Padma Bhushan to Muzaffar Hussain Baig in 2020: PDP leader, Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in a Congress-PDP government.

● Padma Bhushan to S C Jamir in 2020: INC leader, Four-time chief minister of Nagaland. He also served as a Governor and he was a legislator in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

● Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee in 2019: INC leader, Former President of India who served many key roles in the UPA government.

● Padma Shri to Bhabani Charan Patnaik in 2018: INC leader, Three-term Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. He was also an office-bearer of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

● Padma Vibhushan to Sharad Pawar in 2017: NCP leader, Former Maharashtra chief minister and Union Defence Minister.

● Padma Vibhushan to P A Sangma in 2017: NCP leader, Former Lok Sabha speaker.

● Padma Shri to Tokheho Sema in 2016: INC leader, One of the senior-most Nagaland politicians and former leader of the Congress legislature party in the assembly.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi