PM Modi Anguished By Jabalpur Hospital Fire, Says 'assistance Being Provided To Affected'

Shortly after the tragic fire incident reported at the New Life Multispeciality hospital in Jabalpur on August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the tragedy. Eight people were killed and nine injured in the incident, an official said, as per PTI.

A tweet from the account of the Office of the Prime Minister read, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected."

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2022

Madhya Pradesh CM announces 5 lakh ex-gratia

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of people who lost their lives in the fire incident at the Jabalpur Hospital. He also tweeted, "Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur.

"I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue," he added.

जबलपुर के एक अस्पताल में भीषण अग्नि दुर्घटना का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है।



स्थानीय प्रशासन और कलेक्टर से निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। मुख्य सचिव को संपूर्ण मामले पर नजर बनाये रखने के लिए निर्देश दिया है। राहत एवं बचाव के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 1, 2022

"It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire," said Akhilesh Gaur, Chief Superintendent of Police. Moments later, Siddharth Bahuguna, Superintendent of Police, informed that around 10 people have died in the fire accident.

The incident will be investigated: Jabalpur Mayor

Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh said, "9 to 10 people have died, out of which two are people of nursing staff, and the other are patients, 3 patients have been admitted to metro hospital, the incident is sad why it happened, how it happened, and it will be investigated."