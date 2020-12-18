PM Modi Announces Cash Transfer To Farmers On Dec 25; Here Are His Three Assurances

Addressing the farmers about the Centre's new farm laws, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, assured continuance of Minimum support price (MSP), govt mandis and lucrativeness of farm agreements. Moreover, he also announced that he would address farmers again on December 25 - the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee - on the 3 Farm laws and initiate another instalment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts. Farm unions continue their protest against the laws on Delhi's borders for the 23rd consecutive day, demanding a complete rollback.

PM Modi: Next DBT transfer on Dec 25

On December 25, on the birth anniversary of revered Atal ji, I will once again speak on this subject in more detail.



On that day, another installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be transferred to the bank accounts of crores of farmers together.



PM Modi delivers point-by-point MSP, APMC & contract farming assurance; slams Opposition

PM's three assurances:

On MSP

Highlighting the government's implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, he pointed out, " If we had to remove the MSP, then why would the Swaminathan Committee report be implemented?," adding, "Our government has not only increased the MSP, but has also purchased a large amount from the farmers on MSP. It is the biggest advantage has been that more money has reached the farmers' accounts than before. Today, pulse-growing farmers are also getting more money, bringing down pulse prices, which has directly benefited the poor."

On mandis

Rebutting lies regarding APMC and 'closure of government mandis', PM Modi said, " Another lie related to agricultural reforms is being spread about the APMC i.e. our mandis. What have we done in the new law? We have given the freedom to farmers in the law, a new option. In the new law, we have only said that whether the farmer sells in the market or outside, it will be his will. Now, the farmer gets to sell where he gets a profit."

On contract farming

Stating that contract farming has been a norm in states like Maharashtra and Punjab, he assured that only the crops or produce are sold under the agreements, not the land. He added, "In our country, for years, farming agreements have been going on. Someone sent me a news report from 2019 where Punjab's Congress govt was welcoming a Rs 800 crore agreement with a multinational". He added that inspite of his assurances, if any farmer had any doubts regarding the laws, the Centre was ready for talks.

Harsimrat Badal slams Kejriwal's 'cheap publicity' on Farm Laws; shows govt's notification

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws.