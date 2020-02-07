'Take Inspiration From Bodo Clan,' Says PM Modi In Anti-violence Appeal To J&K And Maoists

Addressing a massive rally in Kokrajhar, Assam to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon the people who believe in violence to look up to Bodo youth for inspiration to follow the path of development and peace. PM Modi highlighted that violence has never benefitted anyone and never will and also expressed his gratitude to Assam for contributing immensely in the field of art and culture.

'Take inspiration from Bodo'

While citing a quote from the sacred Bhagavat Geeta, PM Modi emphasised that people should not fuel enmity between anyone and urged people to move away from these feelings to the path of development.

He said, "Violence has never benefitted anyone and never will. Once again, I want to tell the youth that has come ahead to forfeit the path of violence and arms to believe that you are beginning a new life. The entire country prays for you. I also urge the people in the northeast, Jammu and Kashmir and in Naxal areas who believe in the power of arms to learn something from Bodo people and take inspiration from them."

READ | Kapil Sibal Miffed With PM Modi's Assam Visit For Bodo Accords;says 'patting His Own Back'

PM Modi added, "The way that Bodo people have aligned by putting an end to all the illusions and demand, I hope that illusions of various other people will also vanish. In the past 5 years, the contribution of Assam to India in the past and present have been rallied immensely. For the first time in national media, the culture and art of Assam and the Northeast, the talent of the youth here have been promoted throughout the world. Your love and support will always inspire me to work for Assam's welfare."

READ | No One Will Come From Outside And Settle In Assam: PM Modi Quashes Rumours Over CAA

PM launches attack on Rahul Gandhi

The Prime Minister also took another salvo at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter's 'Danda' remark. Mentioning that some people talked about hitting him with a stick, the PM opined that no stick would have any effect on him as he enjoyed the blessings of so many mothers and sisters. PM Modi said, "Sometimes, people talk about hitting a Danda (stick). Nothing will happen to Modi irrespective of how many sticks he is hit with because he has the shield of so many mothers and sisters".

READ | Rahul Gandhi Rages At PM Modi After Congress MPs Charge At BJP Neta To Defend His Honour

PM's visit to Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kokrajhar to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement on Friday. The Prime Minister will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam. In a tweet on Thursday, Modi had said that the accord marks the start of "a new era of peace and progress".

The signing of the Bodo agreement led to the surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group NDFB. The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years.

READ | 'They Talk About Dandas...': In Assam, PM Modi Fires Big Second Volley At Rahul Gandhi