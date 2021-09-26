PM Modi Arranges Meeting With Amit Shah And Rajnath Singh Soon After US Return

Returning from his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resumed work, and even called for a meeting on Sunday, September 26. In the meeting that will have in attendance Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi is likely to be briefed about the developments in the country while he was overseas, sources said. Sources further say that PM Modi's engagement overseas will also be up for discussion in the meeting between the three Ministers.

The meeting comes hours after PM Modi landed at Delhi's Palam Technical airport. Greeted by BJP chief JP Nadda, VP Baijayant Panda, Gen secretary Anil Jain and others, PM Modi was garlanded on a small makeshift stage set up near the airport entrance. PM Modi returns from the US after touring Washington and New York - addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi airport after concluding his US visit. pic.twitter.com/mSAcZaOX1q — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

PM Modi's 3-day US tour

Hitting the ground running in Washington, PM Modi met with 5 top CEOs and had bilateral meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. In the meetings, the discussion revolved around COVID, the Indo-Pacific region, foreign investments, cross-border terrorism, defence, and strategic cooperation.

Later, the four QUAD partners - US, Japan, India and Australia, held a joint meeting and vowed to bolster infrastructure, 5G, ASEAN cooperation, COVID vaccine partnership, and announced a new ‘Quad fellowship’ for STEM.

PM Modi then held his first in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and discussed trade, India's permanent UNSC seat, Afghanistan situation, Indo-Pacific challenges, and COVID efforts. PM Modi then addressed the UNGA for the fourth time and later the Global Citizen program, marking an end to his 3-day tour. Accompanying PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla too held bilateral meetings with their counterparts.