PM Modi Arrives In Delhi After 3-day US Tour; Greeted By Massive BJP Welcome At Airport

Completing his 3-day US tour, PM Narendra Modi landed at Delhi's Palam Technical airport on Sunday at 12 noon. Greeted by BJP chief JP Nadda, VP Jay Panda, Gen secretary Anil Jain and others PM Modi was garlanded by the BJP leaders on a small makeshift stage set up near the airport entrance. PM Modi returns from US after touring Washington and New York - addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after US tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi airport after concluding his US visit. pic.twitter.com/mSAcZaOX1q — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

Lauding the PM for his successful visit, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "On behalf of everyone, I welcome PM Modi. Today, our Delhi public is here since morning and they are very excited. The PM made the entire nation proud. This tour has made clear that the world has started to see India in a different way under PM Modi's leadership."

PM Modi's 5-day visit to the US proves that the world views India differently under the leadership of PM Modi... On behalf of crores of Indians, we welcome him back: BJP President JP Nadda. pic.twitter.com/u5cBPYjQop — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

He added, "PM Modi's friendship with US President Joe Biden is not new, they share an old bond. The same was also reiterated by the US President. PM Modi has established India as a global player with discussion on terrorism, climate change, and how a solution can be brought with everyone's participation." After Nadda's address, PM Modi briefly thanked all the assembled people and exited the area, waving at the assembled supporters who showered flower petals at him. His supporters have reportedly gathered till his residence, cheering him on.

BJP had organised people dressed in traditional Indian clothes showcasing the diverse traditions and culture of the country to welcome the PM, along the lines of ist 2019 welcome when they greeted the PM with over 50,000 people assembling at Palam airport. As supporters danced and showered petals at the PM, they queued from the airport right up to PM Modi’s residence, spanning nearly 3 km. In 2019, BJP had celebrated the PM's first US trip after being re-elected in May 2019.

PM Modi's 3-day US tour

Hitting the ground running in Washington, PM Modi met with 5 top CEOs and had bilateral meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. In the meetings, the discussion revolved around COVID-19, free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, foreign investments, cross-border terrorism, defence and strategic cooperation. Later, the four QUAD partners - US (Joe Biden), Japan (Yoshihide Suga), India (PM Modi), Australia (Scott Morrison) held a joint meeting and vowed to bolster infrastructure, 5G, ASEAN cooperation, COVID vaccine partnership and announced a new ‘Quad fellowship’ for STEM.

PM Modi then held his first in-person bilateral meeting with Biden after the latter was elected in 2020 and discussed trade, India's permanent UNSC seat, Afghanistan situation, Indo-Pacific challenges and COVID efforts. PM Modi then addressed the UNGA for the fourth time and later the Global Citizen programme, marking an end to his 3-day tour. Accompanying PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla too held bilateral meetings with their counterparts.