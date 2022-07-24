PM Modi Asks BJP CMs To Prioritise Key Govt Schemes, Boost Nation's Business Environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of interacted with all CMs and their deputies of BJP and NDA-ruled states on Sunday. The meeting, which was attended by saffron party president JP Nadda, took place at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised the better implementation of key government schemes like GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, and Government eMarketplace in the BJP-ruled states and moving towards ensuring saturation-level coverage.

Talking on rural areas, the Prime Minister spoke about the significance of Gobardhan and the need to popularise the scheme. He also underlined the positive impact of nano-fertilisers on crop productivity.

'Need to ensure ease of doing business'

The PM put significant emphasis on the need to ensure ease of doing business. He spoke about several initiatives taken by the government towards this. He encouraged states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country.

The PM requested the Chief Ministers to make sure that sports were given the proper priority in their states and that the best facilities were available to encourage widespread youth involvement. He stressed the need for BJP-run states to work toward developing a strong athletic tradition. Additionally, he discussed the importance of all towns, villages, and cities commemorating their founding days.

During the meeting, PM Modi reviewed the progress of welfare schemes and development programmes of the Centre in BJP-ruled states.

Strategies to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, usage of e-governance systems to ensure greater accountability with zero pilferage, prioritising outreach of schemes to remote areas and achieving 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries were discussed.

Preparation for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and the progress of the Amrit Sarovar Mission were also reviewed. The CM committed to striving to convert Azadi ka Amrit Kaal into an era of Antyodaya through Good Governance.