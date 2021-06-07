PM Modi Asks BJP Leaders Conduct Detailed Analysis Of Party Performance In Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has asked the BJP's central leadership to conduct a detailed analysis of the party's performance in the recently-held Assembly elections and suggested its workers should reach out to all sections of the society, sources said. The saffron party on Sunday concluded its two-day review exercise of the relief work carried out by its workers during the second wave of COVID-19 and its performance in the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The review was conducted by BJP president JP Nadda, along with general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, all eight general secretaries of the party and joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash at Nadda's residence. Following the exercise, the party leaders visited PM Modi’s official residence for a meeting that lasted for more than four hours. The Prime Minister reportedly gave several suggestions for further strengthening the party and expanding its base among people.

He suggested that the party should carry out a comprehensive analysis of its performance in the Assembly polls in the four states and a Union Territory, including the high-stakes contest in West Bengal, where it failed to prevent Mamata Banerjee’s TMC from regaining power. PM Modi also asked the party leaders to reach out to all sections of society.

Seven states are scheduled to go to polls next year and the BJP is currently in power in six of those states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

BJP wins 2 out of 5 elections

Sharing the details of the review work done by the saffron party on its performance in the recent Assembly polls, BJP leaders said that the party has improved its tally in Bengal, where it has emerged as the principal opposition party.

Condemning the post-poll violence in Bengal, the BJP leaders asserted that the party firmly stands with the people of the state. The saffron party along with its allies won the polls in Assam and Puducherry but lost the election in West Bengal to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The party could not make much of a mark in Tamil Nadu and Kerala wither.'

