PM Modi Asks BJP Workers To Gain Trust Of Voters In Poll-bound States At NEC Meet

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav briefed the media after the conclusion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive committee meeting on Sunday. The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. Around 342 party leaders participated in the crucial meeting.

Bhupender Yadav informed that PM Modi has asked party workers to become a bridge of faith for the common man. "BJP has reached this position because it has always been associated with common man," PM Modi said at national executive, Yadav informed.

He added that the Prime Minister said that the saffron party is not centred around any family and its values are "Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan."

In the second half of NEC, Yadav said, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state unit chiefs have been briefed on how activities need to be done to strengthen the party. "In Punjab, BJP will contest all the seats," the Union Minister said adding that PM Modi has asked party workers to gain the trust of voters.

The PM stated that the confidence of the PCC chiefs in winning poll-bound states comes from the work they have done in society.

"When I was listening to the state presidents and CMs of the five states going to elections, I realised that their confidence is derived from the satisfaction of the work they have done for their states in the past five years. This is the beauty of service," said the PM boosting the morale of workers.



"Outlining the history of the party, the Prime Minister said that BJP has got at the centre today is a big reason because the party has always been associated with the common man since its early days," he said.

"Under JP Nadda's leadership, Sewa Karmo Dharma has been the agenda of the party during the challenging 19-month period of COVID-19," he added.

During his address, Yadav informed that the party has launched Kamal Pushp, an initiative on the NAMO app to recognise party workers who have served the party since its inception, without seeking any limelight.

"Service is the highest form of worship. A new culture of service has been demonstrated by the Karyakartas of the BJP. Sawa hi Sangathan has served the nation during tough times," PM Modi said.

PM Modi inspired all party workers: JP Nadda

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda said that PM Modi has inspired all party workers to move forward and serve the people. "We are glad that the ideas and objectives with which the organization had moved forward at the time of its inception are being fulfilled today," Nadda said adding that PM Modi has appreciated the policies and schemes launched by the party.

हमें हर्ष है कि संगठन अपने स्थापना के समय जिन विचारों व उद्देश्यों को लेकर आगे बढ़ा था वह आज पूरा हो रहा है।



देश की जनता ने आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की नीतियों व योजनाओं, भाजपा के विचारों को सराहा है तथा अपना आशीर्वाद प्रदान किया है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 7, 2021

"The strength of the party is our booth level workers, through whose tireless hard work we are not only connecting the people with the organization but are also passing the benefits of the policies and schemes of the central government directly to the people. I heartily congratulate all the loyal workers of BJP," he said.

पार्टी की ताकत हमारे बूथ स्तर तक के कार्यकर्ता हैं, जिनके अथक परिश्रम से हम न केवल संगठन से जनता को जोड़ रहे हैं बल्कि केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों और योजनाओं के लाभ को भी जनता तक सीधे पहुंचा रहे हैं।



मैं भाजपा के सभी निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं का हृदय से अभिनंदन करता हूं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 7, 2021

Image: @JPNadda-Twitter