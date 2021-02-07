PM Modi Assures All Support To Uttarakhand; Says 'Whole Nation Is Praying' At Haldia Rally

Addressing a rally at Haldia in poll-bound Bengal, PM Modi on Sunday, prayed for the victims stuck in the Uttarakhand disaster. Stating that he was constantly in touch with Uttarakhand CM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the NDRF troops currently doing rescue operations, he said that Centre has extended all support to the state troops for rescue operations. Currently, 150 labourers in the Tapovan power plant are feared to be dead after a glacier breached leading to flooding in Uttarakhand.

PM Modi prays for Uttarakhand

"Today, we are at one end of Maa Ganga, but Uttarakhand, where Maa Ganga originates, is facing disaster. Due to an avalanche, the river level rose and we are gradually getting all updates from Uttarakhand. I am in constant touch with Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, HM Amit Shah and officers of the NDRF. I am praying for the courageous people of Uttarakhand, Bengal is praying, the nation is praying," said PM Modi.

He added, "People are being taken to safer places. Relief work is in full progress and every attempt is being made to help the affected people. We hardly see any family in Uttarakhand where not even one member of a family is not in the Army".

#LIVE | Today, we are at one end of Maa Ganga, but Uttarakhand where Maa Ganga originates is facing disaster. I am in constant touch with Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat , HM Amit Shah and officers of the NDRF: PM Modi at Haldia rally



Uttarakhand's glacier burst

A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggering an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning. Several houses have been destroyed and casualties are feared, while hundreds are missing with rescue operations underway. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. According to ITBP, the Rishiganga Power Project and the Tapon power plant have been damaged with 150 labourers feared dead.

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, who has visited the site, stated 140 workers at the NTPC and 17 workers from the Rishi Ganga site were missing. Assuring that the situation is now under control with the water-level now normalised in the Alaknanda river past Nandaprayag, Rawat shared emergency contact numbers for help- 1070, 1905, and 9557444486, asking people to maintain calm. 100 personnel from the Indian Army, 250 personnel of the ITBP and several SDRF members are currently on-site rescuing stranded victims. 600 personnel were on standby to deal with any emergency situation, with hospitals at Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant, and Dehradun on standby.

