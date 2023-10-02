PM Modi Attacks Congress Govt In Rajasthan, Says Gehlot Has Accepted Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already conceded defeat by asking him not to scrap the welfare schemes started by the Congress in Rajasthan, and gave a "guarantee" that the BJP will not discontinue any of them.

Addressing a public rally in Chittorgarh, his second in Rajasthan in a week, Modi gave a clear indication that no chief minister face will be projected right now. The BJP, he said, will contest the assembly election on the party's election symbol 'lotus'.

Before his address, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore at another event in Rajasthan. He also offered prayers in the Sanwaliya temple.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president C P Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Union minister Arjun Meghwal were among the leaders present at the rally.

Gehlot had recently demanded that Modi should give a guarantee that the Congress government's schemes will not be discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Reacting to this, the prime minister said, "Gehlot knows that the countdown of the Congress government has started. He in a way has congratulated the BJP by publicly requesting that welfare schemes should not be stopped. I assure you that the BJP will not stop any scheme of public interest but will try to improve it. This is Modi's guarantee." Attacking the Gehlot government over corruption and women's safety, Modi said it pains him whenever atrocities take place against daughters anywhere in the country. "But the Congress has made this a tradition here," he charged.

The prime minister also said that the paper leak mafia in Rajasthan will be held accountable and given the harshest punishment.

Referring to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder in Udaipur last year, Modi asked whether the people of the state had voted for the Congress for this.

"People came on the pretext of getting clothes stitched, slit the throat of the tailor without any fear and made a video and made it viral. The Congress gets worried about votes in that too," he said.

The prime minister alleged that it is not possible to celebrate any festival peacefully in Rajasthan because of the "anti-development" environment created by the Congress.

The BJP will bring prosperity, employment and development to the state besides ensuring the safety of women, he asserted.

Modi claimed that the Congress came to power in the state by lying to people but could not run the government. Chief Minister Gehlot was busy saving his chair while half of his own party was busy removing him for more than four years, he claimed.

There were conflicts within the Congress in Rajasthan but they had consensus when it came to loot, the prime minister alleged, adding that criminals, rioters and corrupt Congress leaders considered themselves the government and such a dispensation should not last even a day.

"Rajasthan has given a call. Will save Rajasthan, will bring BJP government," he asserted.

The prime minister further said that after coming to power, the BJP government would get to the bottom of the betrayal done to the youths of Rajasthan. "The paper leak mafia here will be held accountable at all costs," he said.

"Action will definitely be taken against those who have committed corruption here and looted the money of the poor. This is also Modi's guarantee. No matter how much these people abuse Modi, strict action against corruption will continue," Modi added.

The prime minister also said that whenever the Congress feels it is going to lose in an election, it starts making false announcements.

The Rajasthan government is also making such efforts, he said, adding that in the last five years, the Congress was busy saving the government and now, it is worried about people's welfare.

Rajasthan comes on top when it comes to crime, Modi claimed. "Today, when it comes to anarchy, riots and stone-pelting, the name of Rajasthan is infamous. Today our Rajasthan is becoming the most infamous in cases of atrocities on women, Dalits and backward people," he said.

"The identity of Rajasthan is of hospitality, folk music, folk culture, bravery. But in five years, the Congress government has ruined the credibility of Rajasthan," Modi added.

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress party, the prime minister alleged that they were saying insulting things about women.

"We are seeing every day what insulting things the leaders of the arrogant alliance of the Congress are saying about women. They do not want women to get their rights, hence they are making excuses and spreading confusion in the name of caste and religion," Modi alleged.

He also made clear there were no factions in the BJP's state leadership and it will contest the election under the party's 'lotus' symbol.

"The only face of the BJP in Rajasthan is the symbol of 'lotus'. Our hope and candidate is the lotus," Modi said.

The prime minister further said that every poor of the country would get a permanent roof to live in. "Modi will give a permanent roof to every poor," he said.

On direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmers' accounts, the prime minister said, "In the last nine years, the BJP government has transferred lakhs of crores of rupees directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi comes directly into the farmer's account. Modi's model is the same – direct benefits to every beneficiary."