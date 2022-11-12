PM Modi Attacks KCR Govt For 'looting' Telangana; Asserts 'Lotus Will Bloom In The State'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Telangana on Saturday as a part of his two-day visit to the four southern states, he slammed the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for "looting the people" of the state for their own benefit. He also asserted that the "lotus will bloom" in the state and will form government in Telangana in the next Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Telangana's Begumpet, the Prime Minister launched an attack on the ruling TRS and said, "It's sad that those who prospered in the name of Telangana, went ahead, came to power, pushed the state back. Telangana's Government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people."

"I have a personal request for the karyakartas of Telangana. Some people due to desperation, fear, and superstition will abuse me. I request you not to get astray with these tactics," he said, adding, "To avoid action, some people are trying to gang up and make a coalition of the corrupt. However, the people of Telangana and the country are keeping a keen eye on this."

"I want to assure the people of Telangana that people looting the poor will not be spared. The people of Telangana want a government of BJP that works for every family and not just for one family. Instead of family-first, the people want people-first politics," he added.

'Lotus will boom in Telangana'

Asserting his confidence in the victory of BJP in Telangana in the upcoming polls, PM Modi said, "The political party (TRS) that people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that did the biggest betrayal to the state. When the darkness grows, lotus starts blooming in that situation. Right before dawn, lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana."

"The manner in which people of Munugode have shown their trust in the BJP is unprecedented. I saw how BJP workers brought the entire Telangana government to one Assembly seat. It shows that you have people's blessings and your handwork is bearing fruits," PM Modi added.

PM Modi in Telangana

As part of his two-day visit to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi on Saturday landed in Hyderabad's Begumpet airport. Flouting the tradition, KCR this time again, did not go to receive the Prime Minister.

"Over the next 2 days, I will be travelling to 4 states in the South- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to take part in diverse programmes aimed at strengthening India's growth trajectory," the PM had tweeted.