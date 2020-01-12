PM Modi Attacks Mamata Banerjee On Home Turf, Says She Is 'stalling' The Centre's Schemes

On Sunday, while delivering a speech from the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, PM Modi launched a direct attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of trying to stall the Centre's schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisaan Yojana from reaching the poor of West Bengal. PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata said that since schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisaan Yojana directly reach the beneficiaries, state government's are not interested in implementing the schemes since there is no 'cut' or 'syndicate' that they can get from the funds of these schemes. He also strongly stated that even if Mamata Banerjee does not give her nod to the schemes of the Centre, PM would ensure that the benefits would still reach the poor and the farmers.

"As soon as the state government (Mamata Bannerjee) will give her affirmation for Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisaan Yojana, I don't know if she will give her nod to it or not, but if she does then the people of West Bengal will also start getting the benefits of these schemes."

'No cut, no syndicate'

PM Modi stated that for West Bengal's development, the Centre was trying its best to do everything it could especially for the poor, Dalits, the backward and the exploited. "In West Bengal, around 90 lakh poor women were given a gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana and more than 35 lakh women were from Dalit and Adivasi families," he said. PM Modi also talked about his main two schemes for the poor and the farmers-- Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisaan Yojana.

"Under Ayushman Bharat around 75 lakh people have received free treatment during severe illness. Today I can sleep peacefully because such poor families have given me their blessings. PM Kisan Yojana has given more than 8cr farmer families, 43,000cr rupees as direct benefit transfer. No cut, no syndicate. When it reaches directly, without cut or syndicate then why would people want to implement such schemes?"

'I pray to god to give them intelligence'

PM Modi further took a jibe at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government saying that he 'prays to god to give such people brains' so that they can put aside their selfish interests for the greater good of the poor. "I pray to God that he gives such people some intelligence so that the poor people can be helped through Ayushman Bharat and farmer families can get PM Kisaan Yojana. I know the strength of my people of Bengal, no one can stall them or hold them back from such schemes," he said.

