PM Modi Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Says 'politics Crossed A Dangerous Limit Of Vengeance'

A day after an FIR was registered against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly provoking an attack on central forces on April 10, which resulted in the death of four people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the TMC chief has ‘crossed all limits of vengeance’.

Addressing a public meeting in Asansol of poll-bound West Bengal, PM Modi said, "Her politics is not limited to just protests, but it has crossed a dangerous limit of vengeance."

You might have listened to an audiotape over what happened in Cooch Behar. After the death of 5 people, Didi is doing politics. In this audiotape, Cooch Behar TMC leader is being told to hold a rally with the bodies of the 5 deceased: PM in Asansol earlier today#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Os6bGCBWzQ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

In signs of trouble for CM Mamata Banerjee, an FIR was lodged against her for allegedly instigating the violence in the Sitalkuchi constituency. This was based on a complaint by Siddik Ali Miah, the Cooch Behar district president of BJP's Minority Cell who alleged that her statement provoking women to ‘gherao’ the CAPF resulted in villagers launching attacks on the paramilitary forces.

As voting went underway in the fifth phase of the Assembly elections on Saturday, PM Modi expressed confidence that people will vote for the "Lotus" in large number in the state. He stated that the last four phases of voting have left the TMC in tatters, adding that the rest of the phases will eliminate the 'Didi-bhaipo' (aunt-nephew) duo.

"Four rounds of voting, TMC is split into pieces. The remaining four rounds of polling, didi-bhaipo will be eliminated. In the fifth phase of voting, polling is underway where the button with the lotus symbol will be pressed in large numbers to form the BJP government," PM said.

He also targeted Mamata for not attending the recent meeting chaired by him with the chief ministers of states to discuss the COVID-19 situation. PM Modi said her ego has grown so big that she cannot see anything beyond it.

"Didi's ego has grown so big, that she is not able to see anything beyond it. The Central Government has been calling so many meetings to discuss various issues, but Didi does not come to either of these meetings giving some reason or the other," he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came after the Chief Minister skipped the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by him on April 8. The virtual meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay instead.

West Bengal elections

Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security. Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of 342 candidates, as 45 assembly constituencies go to polls in the fifth phase amid the second COVID-19 wave.

The constituencies are spread across 6 districts- Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman. In this phase, BJP and TMC are fielding candidates in all the seats. From the Sanjukta Morcha, CPI(M), Congress and ISF are fielding candidates in 19, 7 and three seats each. Voting for West Bengal Assembly is being held is 8 phases and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.