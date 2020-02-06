'Opposition Netas Who Were Once Silent Are Now Violent': PM Modi Strikes Back Over CAA

On Thursday, PM Modi addressed a speech in the Rajya Sabha where he passed a sarcastic attack on the opposition stating that certain opposition leaders who were “silent” are now being “violent” in the country. PM Modi in his speech stated that in the garb of protests against the CAA, “anarchy” was being spread across the country.

“The way the CAA is being publicized, everyone should ask one question. Shouldn’t misinformation and misguiding in the country be stopped? This is not the right way. Twenty four hours, you use fancy words to talk about the plight of minorities but because of past mistakes, minorities are facing such atrocities in the neighbouring countries, why don’t you feel their pain?" asked PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that instead of scaring people over the issue, we should show some sympathy. “The entire opposition is so excited over this, Jo kabhi silent the voh aaj violent hain (those who were silent once are now resorting to violence),” he said.

PM calls out Kerala CM over CAA

PM Modi also stated that resorting to violence had become a "right" of the demonstrators. "In the name of the Constitution, undemocratic activity was being covered. I understand it is the Congress’ weakness. But my friend in Kerala, at least he should understand. Kerala’s Chief Minister stated that there have been links of extremist groups in the violence," said the PM.

Speaking in the Kerala assembly, Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan on Monday had said that extremist groups like SDPI are trying to create unrest using anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. He said, "Extremist groups like SDPI is trying to create unrest using anti-CAA protests. The state government can't allow this. Police will slap cases against such people. Any attempts to create communal disharmony in the state will be strongly dealt with."

PM Modi asked the Left Government in Kerala why there were double standards when it came to the security of the state versus the country. “The way you (Pinarayi Vijayan) are upset in Kerala over the anarchy and links of extremism, how can you support the same thing in Delhi,” he asked.

