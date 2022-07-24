PM Modi Attends 'Mukhyamantri Parishad' Meeting Of All BJP CMs At Party HQ In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ (BJP Chief Minister’s meeting) at the party’s Delhi HQ on July 24. While the last meeting was held in Varanasi in December 2021, as a two-day conclave, where the PM pushed for rolling out development projects and welfare schemes, the current meeting is being held in the backdrop of the high-stakes assembly elections slated in different states later this year.

The meeting among other items on the agenda will also see BJP state CMs presenting their report card to the central leadership, including plans for welfare schemes.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel among other leaders arrived for BJP Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at BJP headquarters.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' to be discussed at the Mukhyamantri Parishad

While the PM is likely to discuss the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign across states, he will also hold talks about the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive and suggest ways to make it a mass movement by creating widespread awareness.

In an ambitious target, central government’s ministry of culture, to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, plans to hoist the national tricolour in about 20 crore homes by encouraging citizens in the country to unfurl or display the Indian flag at their homes from August 13 to 15.

PM Modi focussed on ‘good governance’ in previous meet

The earlier meeting of the ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ was held in Varanasi in December 21, keeping in view the assembly elections in five states. PM Modi, in the meet, pushed for strengthening the development agenda for the states and improving the efficiency of the delivery of welfare schemes. The parishad was attended by the Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-led states.

The 2-day conclave was organised keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s spirit of working as ‘team India’ and also sharing best practices between states.

