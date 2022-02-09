Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with ANI on February 9, stated that he is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming assembly elections in all five states. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be entering the polls starting February 10 up to March 7. Saying that he has seen an inclination among people towards BJP, PM Modi added that the aforementioned states will give BJP a chance.

I have seen in all states that there is an inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them.

PM Modi reiterates 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the assembly elections, PM Modi said that his party works on the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and strives for the welfare of the people whether it is the election season or not. He added that the mantra remains intact irrespective of his party being in majority or in a coalition. Moreover, PM Modi also addressed the question of anti-incumbency in BJP-ruled states and said that there is instead an atmosphere of 'pro-incumbency'.

"Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is 'pro-incumbency' instead of 'anti-incumbency'. The BJP always emerges victoriously with 'pro-incumbency' in elections," the Prime Minister told ANI. Reminding of BJP's victory in the UP Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections in 2014, 2017 and 2019, PM Modi said that the BJP government has proven that the people of UP have rejected the 'ek bar aao, ek bar jao' (come to power once and then go) theory and want stability. "The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government's work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us," he added.

'My pictures on BJP hoardings depict party workers': PM

The PM while emphasising collective leadership said that his picture is the depiction of his party workers and standing with them fills him with pride. "BJP believes in collective leadership. We are used to working collectively. It is not the picture of the Prime Minister, but it is the picture of the workers of the BJP who are called 'Narendra Modi. To stand with the other party workers fills me with pride. If I feature in a picture with BJP workers, I feel that I also look like them. I believe that I am the same as them. I am not ahead of anybody or above anyone," PM Modi said.

With Uttar Pradesh entering the first phase of elections on February 10, PM Modi stated that the elections, irrespective of the results, would provide them with the opportunity to make new recruitments and reflect on themselves. "Whether we win or lose, for us, elections are an open university in which we get the opportunity for new recruitment and the chance to introspect. We consider it as a field of the election", he told ANI.

Image: ANI