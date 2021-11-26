PM Modi Avers 'Constitution Binds Our Country', Maintains Unity & Integrity Must Be Valued

As India marked Constitution Day on Friday, November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave out a strong message regarding the rights and duties as stated in India's Constitution. Remembering several eminent personalities including Dr BR Ambedkar, the chairperson of the committee for drafting the Constitution, India's first president, Rajendra Prasad, and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi hailed their contributions towards the nation and in achieving the dreams of a developed India.

PM Modi who was speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, at the Parliament asserted that the rights and duties of the people should be protected and not violated as the Constitution embeds. He added that the Day is celebrated to salute the Parliament, where several Indian leaders brainstormed together to provide the Constitution to the nation.

Addressing the programme to mark Constitution Day in Central Hall. https://t.co/xmMbNn6zPV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021

Speaking on the importance of the Constitution, PM Modi said that it binds the country and further unites the princely states. "It empowers the people towards growth and enriches us with the core values of integrity and justice", he said. Further speaking on the contributions made by Dr BR Ambedkar, he said that the works of the Indian Constitution in building 'Ek Bharat: Shrestha Bharat' and the contribution of Dr Ambedkar towards unity and diversity must be valued.

PM Modi slams dynastic politics

Taking a dig at the Congress party, PM Modi slammed the opposition for establishing dynastic politics in the country. "It has become a threat to democracy as the political parties have started losing their democratic character and are not able to safeguard the democratic values of the country", he said.

Adding to it, he remarked that the party is in politics from one generation to another further threatening the ones who believe in democracy.

The Prime Minister also paid his tributes to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack which also marked its 13th anniversary on Friday.

Constitution Day

Considered as the longest written constitution of any country, the Constitution of India is considered the supreme law of the nation that marks the structure, frameworks, powers, and duties of government institutions and directs fundamental rights, principles, and duties of the citizen.

The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution on 26 November 1949, which later came into effect on 26 January 1950.

Meanwhile, Constitution Day celebrations are underway in the Central Hall of the Parliament. The day, which is being celebrated as a part of the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, will be attended by several eminent leaders and members of the legal fraternity including president Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla among others.

(Image: SansadTV/ANI)