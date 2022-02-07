PM Modi Avers 'India Must Become A Global Leader In New World Order Post COVID-19'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the debate on the motion of thanks at the President’s address on Monday and stated that the coming post-COVID-19 era will be full of opportunities and will give rise to new world order, therefore India should make the best of the forthcoming opportunities to take up the role of a global leader.

While addressing Lok Sabha, PM Modi stated, "The world is moving very fast towards new world order, new systems following the COVID-19 pandemic. India should not miss this opportunity. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years.”

India shall become a global leader post-COVID-19: PM Modi

Further noting the progress recorded under his regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered that the NDA government has done a lot of work to strengthen the infrastructure in the nation. He further added that the poorest of poor people now have access to gas connections, which was earlier considered a status symbol.

"It is equally true that India has made several developmental strides in the last few years. Work has been done to strengthen the infrastructure of the country. Earlier, the gas connection was a status symbol. Now, the poorest of the poor have access to it. The poor have access to bank accounts, DBT is helping in service delivery, these are major changes," he added.

'PM Gati Shakti presented a holistic approach to develop Infrastructure'

Asserting that his government believes that different sections of society can help to solve various problems of the nation, PM Modi stated that they have involved start-ups to work along with the government to resolve various issues. “We do not believe only Governments can solve all problems. We believe in the people of the nation, the youth of the nation. Take the start-up sector for example. The number of start-ups has risen and this shows the strength of our people,'' PM Modi contended.

The Prime Minister further stated that the BJP government’s Gati Shakti scheme had presented a holistic approach to solve the infrastructure challenges of the nation. His government has revolutionised the MSME sector in the country, PM Modi asserted.

“Our emphasis is on proper connectivity. PM Gati Shakti will reduce logistics costs and this will benefit local industries. Our Government changed the definition of MSMEs and this helped the sector,” PM said in the Lok Sabha.

Image: ANI, Pixabay