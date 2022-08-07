PM Modi Avers 'India's Federal Structure Helped To Emerge From COVID' In Niti Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the 7th Governing Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog with Lt Governors and Chief Ministers of different states. In the meeting, PM Modi highlighted the efforts of state governments in combating the challenge of COVID-19, stating that collective efforts as a force helped our nation emerge from the pandemic.

The last meeting of the Governing Council was held in July 2019 and in 2020, the annual meeting was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking at the NITI Aayog meeting, the Prime Minister stated, "Every state played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India's fight against COVID. This led to India emerging as an example for the developing nations to look up to as a global leader."

In his inaugural address, PM Modi also highlighted that India's federal structure and cooperative federalism emerged as a model for the world during the COVID crisis. "India had sent a powerful message to the developing nations of the world--that it is possible to overcome challenges with resilience despite resource limitations. The credit for this goes to the state governments, which focused on grassroots delivery of public services to the people through cooperation across political lines," PM Modi added.

PM Modi chairs key NITI Aayog meeting

PM Modi, on Sunday, chaired the 7th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog with lieutenant governors and chief ministers of various states. Republic TV accessed inside visuals of the NITI Aayog meeting where PM Modi can be seen heading the session along with senior officials and Chief Ministers.

Several important issues, including presentations on the National Education Policy (NEP), were held during the session, which was also the first in-person NITI Aayog council meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic. Drafts and presentations were also made by state authorities on the NEP, its implementation issues, and how it can be made in compliance with the states.