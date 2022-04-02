'PM Modi Avoiding BJP MPs As They're In Talks With TMC' Says Kunal Ghosh; BJP Hits Back

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday took a dig at the rescheduling of meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to have with BJP MPs from West Bengal. The meeting has been rescheduled twice so far.

Ghosh claimed that PM Modi was 'avoiding' the MPs as he was not sure if they would remain in the party for long. He went on to state that several BJP MPs were in touch with the ruling TMC in Bengal.

"The Prime Minister does not meet BJP MPs because he is unsure about which BJP MP will remain in the party and which one will leave. Hence, he is delaying the meeting. A lot of BJP MPs are in touch with us, we have told them to tell us what all happens in their meetings," the TMC leader said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has lashed out at Ghosh for the claims he made. Senior BJP leader, Shishir Bajoria said, "Kunal calls them 'gaddars' and then meets them? It speaks volumes about the TMC."

"It is ridiculous to say that PM is avoiding BJP MPs. The PM is meeting Nepal's PM, the Security Advisor of the US, and the Russian foreign minister. The meeting with BJP MPs is delayed, not cancelled," he added.

PM Modi to meet BJP MPs from Bengal

The Prime Minister was supposed to meet BJP MPs from West Bengal over breakfast on March 30. The meeting was scheduled against the backdrop of the Birbhum violence in which 9 people including women and children were charred to death, following the murder of a TMC panchayat leader.

In the aftermath of the horrific massacre, a physical altercation broke out between the BJP and TMC MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly last week, when the saffron party workers attempted to protest over the incident. At least 8-10 BJP MLAs were injured in the scuffle. Following the incident, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was suspended.

Sharing the visuals of the fistfight that transpired, BJP's Amit Malviya accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of trying to hide something.