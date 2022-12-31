PM Modi Back To Work Hours After Mother's Funeral, Did The Same After Father's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got back to work hours after the completion of the last rites of his mother. At around 9 am Friday morning, he was seen carrying the mortal remains of his mother on his shoulders. Two hours later, he was launching the Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal via video conference. But for the 'Karmayogi' Prime Minister, such a work ethic is not new. He had done the same thing when his father had passed away back in 1989.

At the time, PM Modi attended the last rites and returned to work to attend a party meeting of the BJP soon after, according to a person who was present at the meeting. The party worker related the incident on 'Modi Story' -- an online platform where people share personal anecdotes of working with Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi attended party meeting after father’s demise

According to Dilip Trivedi, the BJP party worker from Gujarat who narrated his personal account, PM Modi returning to scheduled events just hours after performing the last rites of his mother was similar to what he did after his father's funeral.

“There was a meeting of BJP workers in Ahmedabad in 1989, we enquired about Narendra Modi on reaching the venue, we were informed that his father passed away, so he had gone to Vadnagar. We thought he would not be able to come today for the meeting. But Narendra Modi came for the meeting in the afternoon. We were surprised to see him for the meeting after his father’s demise,” Trivedi shared,

“After the meeting got over, I asked Narendra Modi about him attending the meeting in such circumstances. He replied, i left for the meeting after the funeral. I need to fulfil my responsibilities for the party also,”

PM Modi launches railway projects after mother’s last rites

On Friday, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple railway projects in West Bengal after completing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi.

He flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting West Bengal's Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro. Moreover, he also the foundation stone for multiple other railway projects along with laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway station.

