PM Modi Bats For One Nation One Election As Opposition Alleges Centre Influencing ED, CBI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected the allegations of opposition parties that allege the Central government's misuse of probe agencies. In an interview with ANI, PM Modi said that the agencies function strictly according to their norms and added that the government instead should be lauded considering how corruption is affecting the country. He even said that it is the action of the probe agencies that add to the government's treasury.

#ModiInterview | In India, corruption is like a termite constantly nagging. The public has raised it. Do I not have a responsibility to act on it? Won't we take information from wherever possible? If people's money is being returned, isn't it a good thing?: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VECvkz2GQo — Republic (@republic) February 9, 2022

"In India, corruption is like a termite constantly nagging. The public has raised it. Do I not have a responsibility to act on it? Won't we take information from wherever possible? If people's money is being returned, isn't it a good thing?," the PM said. "And after this, if billions and trillions are coming to the treasury of the country, then I should be praised," he added.

Moreover, PM Modi also said that elections keep happening in India and questioned if the government should stop working because of that. Addressing the idea of One Nation One Poll, he told ANI, "Decide for once that there will be an election once every five years and everyone will contest it together. All the states and the Centre will go for elections at the same time and we will save money. Then you will never see ED or CBI."

Further clarifying the functioning of the probe agencies, the Prime Minister added that the government has no role in it saying that they follow up on the information they get, even if there is an election.

PM Modi calls for holistic and inclusive development

Stating that more focus should be on regional development, PM Modi called for holistic and inclusive development. "A nation like India where the social system is diversified, if we manipulate social justice then it will harm the country. For this reason, a person from even the most marginalised section of society should get the opportunity for development. We should have holistic and inclusive development. There should be development for all," PM Modi told ANI.

Image: ANI