PM Modi Bats For Uniform Civil Code In MP, Owaisi Terms It Hindu Civil Code

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi unleashed a fierce attack on PM Modi after his UCC pitch terming it as Hindu Civil Code. He said the PM wants to bring in a Hindu civil code in the name of UCC.

"India's PM considers India's diversity & its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things...Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of a UCC?... When he speaks of UCC, he is speaking of Hindu Civil Code...I challenge him - can he abolish Hindu Undivided Family?... Go and tell the Sikhs in Punjab about UCC, see what will be the reaction there..." he said.

“They are talking about UCC, in Gujarat under the Disturbed area act, a Hindu cannot sell his house to a Muslim. In Himachal Pradesh the agricultural land is not saleable to non-Himachali, come Prime Minister you show us and take the land in Himachal,” he said.

PM Modi's Pitch For UCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for Uniform Civil Code while giving a speech after inaugurating Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. This is the first public event he attended after wrapping up his state visits to the USA and Egypt.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," the Prime minister stated.

PM Modi also compared the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code by equating the nation with a family system. He asked the audience that if there is a separate rule for one member of the family and another rule for other members of the family, then will the house run for long? Then how will the country be able to run with such a dual system, he asked.

PM also spoke about Triple Talaq and injustice to Muslim women while interacting with booth workers in Bhopal.

“Those who are supporting the triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters,” he stated.

Talking about Pasmanda Muslims he said that, Pasmanda Muslims' lives have been made difficult by those who do vote bank politics in the country, they are not treated equally. They have been exploited by members of their community, he added.