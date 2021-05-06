PM Modi, BJP Leaders Condole Demise Of RLD Chief Ajit Singh Due To COVID-19

Expressing condolences over the demise of former Union Minister Ajit Singh, PM Modi on Thursday highlighted the RLD chief's devotion to farmers. Remembering his long tenure in the Centre, the PM said that the 6-time MP had discharged his duties efficiently. The 86-year-old RLD supremo passed away at a Gurugram hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

PM Modi grieves loss of Ajit Singh

à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤•à¥‡à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤šà¥Œà¤§à¤°à¥€ à¤…à¤œà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤– à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤µà¥‡ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¥¤ à¤‰à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥‹à¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¤ˆ à¤µà¤¿à¤­à¤¾à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¥‡à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤¶à¤²à¤¤à¤¾à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤µà¤• à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¹à¤¨ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¶à¥‹à¤• à¤•à¥€ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤˜à¤¡à¤¼à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤œà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤‚à¤¸à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤“à¤® à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

Other BJP leaders condole Ajit Singh's demise

à¤šà¥Œà¤§à¤°à¥€ à¤…à¤œà¥€à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¥‡à¤¹à¤¦ à¤ªà¥€à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤• à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤²à¤®à¥à¤¬à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤µà¤œà¤¨à¤¿à¤• à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤µà¥‡ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤œà¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤œà¤¼à¤®à¥€à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¥¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚, à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤¦à¥‚à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¬à¤² à¤µà¤°à¥à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤‚à¤˜à¤°à¥à¤· à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¥¤ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¥‡ à¤¶à¥‹à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¥à¤² à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2021

à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤²à¥‹à¤•à¤¦à¤² à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤· à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤•à¥‡à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤šà¥Œà¤§à¤°à¥€ à¤…à¤œà¥€à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤ƒà¤–à¤¦ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤†à¥¤ à¤²à¤‚à¤¬à¥‡ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤¤à¤• à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤¨à¥€à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¤¹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤‰à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥‹à¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¦à¥ˆà¤µ à¤œà¤¨à¤¸à¥‡à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤

à¤ˆà¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤‚à¤—à¤¤ à¤†à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¶à¥‹à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¥à¤² à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤œà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¬à¤² à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 6, 2021

à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤•à¥‡à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤œà¥à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¥‡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤šà¥Œà¤§à¤°à¥€ à¤…à¤œà¥€à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤…à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤ƒà¤–à¤¦ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤‰à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤° à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤œà¤‚à¤²à¤¿à¥¤



à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤‚à¤—à¤¤ à¤†à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤® à¤§à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤µ à¤¶à¥‹à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¥à¤² à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤œà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤…à¤¥à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¦à¥à¤ƒà¤– à¤¸à¤¹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤



à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 6, 2021

I am truly sad that my good friend for over 35 years, Ajit Singh son of Charan Singh died today due to Coronavirus. He was simple and straight forward with me all his life. In the late 1980s and thereafter he held many Ministerial posts. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 6, 2021

Ajit Singh passes away

In a statement, Singh's family revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 20. Moreover, it appealed to all those who wish to pay their respects to stay at home as far as possible owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the kin, observing safety protocols will be the best way to honour the former Baghpat MP.

About Ajit Singh

Considered one of the tallest farmer leaders in the country, Ajit Singh was born on February 12, 1939. Having studied at the Lucknow University, IIT Kharagpur and Illinois Institute of Technology, he worked as a software engineer in the US for 17 years. He first entered Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member in 1986 and led his own faction of Lok Dal (Ajit) in 1987. Elected as the Secretary-General of Janata Dal in 1989, he won the Baghpat seat in the Lok Sabha polls held the same year. Subsequently, he was the Industry Minister in the National Front government from December 1989 to November 1990.

After winning from Baghpat again in 1991, he was appointed as the Minister of Food Processing Industries in the Congress government from 1995 to 1996. He founded the Rashtriya Janata Dal in 1996. While Singh lost in 1998, he was re-elected from Baghpat in 1999, 2004, and 2009. When RLD was a part of NDA, he served as the Union Agriculture Minister from July 2001 to May 2003. His last Ministerial assignment was during UPA when he was appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister from December 2011 to May 2014.

The 86-year-old leader is credited for instituting credit-linked subsidy scheme for augmenting cold storage capacity, which enabled a much-needed flow of private investment into the industry. Believing in a model of growth geared towards rural development, he pushed for increased investment in the rural economy. Moreover, he tried to introduce measures to propagate sustainable technologies for improving agricultural productivity for farmers. The RLD supremo is also known for spearheading the movement against land acquisition laws and the agitation by sugarcane farmers against the Fair and Remunerative Price amendment to the Essential Commodities Act. He was also serving as the chairman of the Kisan Trust founded by the late Chaudhary Charan Singh. He also opposed the recently enacted three farm laws.

