PM Modi blocked all avenues leading to corruption: UP dy CM

Lucknow, Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday attacked opposition parties, saying they cannot tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has “blocked all avenues” that lead to corruption.

Addressing the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' here organised by the backward classes front of the BJP, Maurya said, "The opposition parties cannot tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because Modi ji has blocked all avenues which lead to corruption. In the 2022 UP Assembly election, the lotus of good governance, development, progress and prosperity of the poor should bloom." "The prime minister is working to take the country on the path of honesty, while the opponents are indulging in propaganda. The opposition is an automatic machine which speaks only lies,” he said.

“The mantra of the BJP is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, while that of the SP, BSP and Congress is development of family and promoting corruption," he added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the opposition is going to be wiped off in the upcoming polls.

"The opposition is spreading rumours. The British resorted to divide and rule policy. The Congress also works on this policy. The country has incurred huge losses due to ‘panja’," Sharma said referring to the hand symbol of the Congress party. PTI NAV RHL

