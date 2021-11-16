PM Modi Bows Before Senior BJP Neta Laxmi Narayan; Shekhawat Hails Leader's 'humility'

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble approach towards elders, as he shared a picture of the premier touching the feet of seniormost BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Gupta on Monday.

"Modi ji is surely the world's most popular leader, but first, he is a humble man, filled with pure Indian culture, who understands the supreme feeling that being humble in front of elders brings blessings from the heart," wrote Shikhawat in PM Modi's praise.

In the photo shared on Twitter, the Prime Minister was seen bowing before Narayan Gupta who was seated in a chair at an event. A former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Gupta is one of the seniormost politicians in the country.

"By touching the feet of the seniormost leader of the BJP family, Laxmi Narayan Gupta, (PM Modi) expressed his gratitude on behalf of the entire party. It is true that you become big by bowing in front of elders," added Shekhwat in a subsequent tweet.

विश्व के सबसे लोकप्रिय नेता मोदी जी बाद में हैं, पहले वे शुद्ध भारतीय संस्कारों से भरे विनम्र व्यक्ति हैं जिन्हें उस परम भावना का ज्ञान है कि बड़े - बुजुर्गों के आगे विनीत होने से हृदय से निकला आशीष मिलता है। pic.twitter.com/LqKmR8QRcp — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 15, 2021

The Prime Minister was in MP for the inauguration of the recently redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on November 15. Touted as Madhya Pradesh’s first world-class railway station, it is named after the brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom.

Prior to the inauguration, PM Modi paid tribute to the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary. He called November 15 a special day as "it marked Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Statehood Day of Jharkhand, and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway

On November 16, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address an event to mark the first Audit Diwas at the CAG office. He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion.

After the event PM Modi will head to Uttar Pradesh, to inaugurate the much-awaited Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. He will be taking IAF's C 130 J Super Hercules aircraft from the National Capital to land on the Emergency Landing Strip constructed on the Purvanchal Expressway.

The landing will be followed by a display of IAF's Fighter Aircrafts. Two Jaguars, Two Su 30, Two Mirage Fighter jets will also touch down the Emergency Landing Strip after the inauguration. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will perform on the occasion.