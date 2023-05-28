PM Modi Breaks Into Poetry While Inaugurating New Parliament | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28 followed by his speech as he tried to inspire and prepare the nation for the future. In his address, PM Modi explained the need for a new Parliament while reflecting on how the building exhibits the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. As India is celebrating the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal,' the PM said that this period is for India to realise its dream and fulfill its aspirations.

He also recited a poem summing up how India needs to be prepared for the next 25 years as the nation aspires to become a developed nation by 2047 while preserving its heritage.

"This Amrit Kaal of freedom is the Amrit Kaal to forge new dimensions of development while preserving the heritage. This Amrit Kaal of freedom is the Amrit Kaal to give a new direction to the country. This Amrit Kaal of freedom is the Amrit Kaal to fulfill infinite dreams and innumerable aspirations," PM Modi said.

Here are key moments from the grand inauguration of our new Parliament building. A milestone in our nation's journey, it radiates the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/OQM7HKPa5R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

Speaking on the need for the new building, PM Modi said, "There were problems related to technology, there was a challenge related to the seating area. That is why for the last two and a half decades there was continuous discussion that the country needs a new Parliament building."

"I am glad that this grand building is fully equipped with modern facilities. You can see that at this time also the sunlight is coming directly into this hall. Electricity should be consumed to the minimum, gadgets with the latest technology should be everywhere, everything has been carefully considered," PM Modi further said.

The new Parliament building is built under the Central Vista redevelopment project which provided employment to about 60 thousand people since it constitutes elements from several different states across India. Its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in December 2020 and its construction cost around Rs 970 crore.