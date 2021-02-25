PM Modi Breaks Silence On Puducherry Govt collapse; Says Ex-CM Served Congress Not People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated several completed projects in Puducherry and also laid the foundation stones for others. During his address in the Union Territory that has just witnessed its government falling, Prime Minister Modi also hit out at the Congress party. The Prime Minister said that there is joy in Puducherry for two reasons - inauguration of projects and the freedom from the 'misgovernance' of Congress rule under CM V Narayanasamy.

"In 2016, the people of Puducherry voted for Congress with great hope and thought that they will solve their problems. But five years later, people here are disappointed and not happy at all. They did not get a people's government, but a government which was serving the high command in Delhi." PM Modi stated

'Next government in Puducherry will be people-powered'

Further attacking the former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, PM Modi stated that Narayanasamy was an 'expert' at lifting the slippers of top Congress leaders but completely ignored the people of Puducherry. The PM also assured people that the NDA-led government will work for the people.

"Your former Chief Minister was an expert at lifting the slippers of top party leaders but he did not have the interest to lift people from poverty. Puducherry deserves a government whose high command is among people but not a small group of people sitting in Delhi. The NDA assures the people of Puducherry that the next government will be a people-powered government" added PM Modi.

PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Puducherry

Among the projects that PM Modi inaugurated are a Blood Centre at state-run JIPMER, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) girls hostel at Lawspet and a reconstructed Heritage Mairie Building. In addition, he also laid a foundation stone for the four-laning project of Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam National Highway section, Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus of JIPMER-Phase I and the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala scheme.

During his address pertaining to the inauguration, PM Modi remarked that these projects will improve the life of people in Puducherry. Highlighting the need for 'world-class infrastructure', PM Modi remarked that it will also cater to the development needs. Further speaking of employment creation for youth as a result of these projects, he also said that it will drive industries to the region.

President's Rule imposed in Puducherry

V Narayansamy on Monday had resigned as CM after his government's senior leaders including A Namassivayam, E.Theeppainjan joined the BJP and left the Congress party and its allies in the minority. Minutes after calling for a floor test, the CM and his MLAs walked out before the motion was put for voting. However, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated. On Tuesday, they announced that Congress and its alliance partners will stage a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday to protest against the alleged "murder of democracy" by the Centre.

