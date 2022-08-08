'PM Modi Brought In Politics Of Equality & Performance In Place Of Nepotism': Amit Shah

On August 8, at the launch event of book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in Odisha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the Prime Minister has brought politics of performance in India, where politics of nepotism was a dominant practice for years.

While addressing the audience at the book launch, Amit Shah said, "Modi @ 20 means whatever Modi ji did to strengthen the democracy of this country for 20 years, from the time Modi ji became the Chief Minister of Gujarat (to the present)."

"As soon as Modi ji took over as the Prime Minister of the country, he worked to find solutions to the country's problems and successfully established the country's pride in the whole world, that saga is Modi@ 20," Amit Shah added.

Taking a jibe at opposition parties who have been practicing politics of nepotism and appeasement since decades, Amit Shah further said, "The politics of the country was afflicted by three factors. Because of nepotism, no matter how much capacity someone had, he never got a chance. Due to appeasement, a gap started to arise between many sections of society. Due to corruption, the economy of the society and the campaigns for social welfare were becoming hollow. Modi Ji has done the work of bringing politics of equality, politics of results and politics of performance in place of nepotism."

PM Modi's 20 years as head of Government

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years as head of government, starting off as Chief Minister. PM Modi was elected as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001, and has served in that position until he was chosen as India's Prime Minister in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.

'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'

The book elaborates on PM Modi’s model of governance which has touched the lives of a cross-section of the people of the society.

In the last 20 years, PM Modi has led the nation through a profound transition that is detailed and illustrated in the book, which is an anthology of essays written by distinguished authors.

The book is written by renowned authors and intellectuals such Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, and Amish Tripathi, among others, and is published by Rupa Publications India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI