PM Modi Bust Removed From Pune Temple Built For Him By BJP Worker; NCP & Congress Gloat

Following heavy criticism and cavilling by the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, the bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set up by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in a temple devoted to the PM in Pune, was removed on Wednesday.

Mayur Munde, the BJP worker had inaugurated the temple while installing the PM's bust on the occasion of Independence Day this year in the Aundh area. The temple had a bust of the Prime Minister along with the saffron party's lotus symbol. Munde has spent around Rs 1.6 lakh on the temple.

Despite the efforts, the move came under intense faultfinding of the Opposition. Moreover, local BJP leaders too kept their distance from Munde. Following the controversy, the bust was removed from the temple. Munde could not be contacted for his remarks on what caused him to remove the bust.

Opposition takes jibe after bust being removed

Taking note of the issue, some NCP activists on Thursday staged a mock protest outside the temple in the Aundh area in Maharashtra.

Taking a jibe, NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, "Optimism had prevailed in the city that now (after construction of the temple for Modi), the fuel prices would come down, inflation would dip and people would receive Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. However, we came here and saw that the ''god'' is missing from the temple."

Jagtap claimed that constructing such a temple was a symbol of "intellectual bankruptcy".

"Temple built as a tribute to PM Modi who built Ram Temple in Ayodhya"

Munde, 37, had earlier stated that the temple was constructed as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who "built the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

"After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir construction, and triple talaq successfully," he had said.

Munde had also said that the Prime Minister's bust and the red marble used in construction were brought from Jaipur and the total expenditure was around Rs 1.6 lakh.

A local BJP leader stated the party was not happy with Munde's move and that and he will have to face action for not notifying the outfit. “The party worker was pulled up by senior leaders for the temple initiative and he immediately removed it. Also, it is an unauthorised construction,” he said.

(Picture by PTI)