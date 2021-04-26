'PM Modi Busy Looting Elections, Has No Time For India' Says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

With just 1 phase remaining in the West Bengal elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday while addressing her party workers at Behrampore Rabindrasadan auditorium in Murshidabad district asked her party leaders to face the poll battle with a never-die spirit. CM Mamata Banerjee charged up her workers saying, “Let it not be told that I am in a war and I fled the battlefield when the fight began. Do not leave the ground. Fight to the finish.”

CM Mamata attacks BJP

Condoling the Covidinduced death of Kajal Sinha, the TMC candidate from Khardah, Mamata said, “Kajal was with the party for long. He was very bold. Covid claimed his life. But we shall win the Khardah seat.” Alleging that the COVID-19 crisis in the poll-bound state deepened due to the BJP and the Election Commission, Bengal Chief Minister said, “I repeatedly said that the last 3 phases of the polls should be clubbed into one phase. But the EC did not listen to me."

Stating that the breakup of election days into 8 phases was planned by the saffron party, the TMC supremo said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliberately made Bengal elections an 8 phase election. She further said that PM Modi has no time for India as he is busy looting Bengal elections.

Directing the TMC leaders and cadres to maintain a safe distance from the central forces, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Two lakh security personnel coming from outside without Covid test and staying in hotels and guest houses in Bengal are spreading the COVID infections in the state."

Accusing the Election Commission of favouring BJP during the polls at Jagaddal, Bhatpara etc where central security forces accorded protection to the BJP’s criminals from Asansol, Kolkata, etc, Mamata Banerjee said that the polling personnel who are afraid of the Election Commission keep mum but they do not know the fact that the election body is for one day while the government will be there for 5 years.

“I came to know that the police in West Burdwan (that is going to polls tomorrow) were used to back musclemen who went door to door threatening TMC households to not move out of their homes. Even the TMC election agents were intimidated in this manner. But I tell you to move out. Don’t fear anything. If cases are filed against you we shall see it because we are coming back to power again,” Banerjee added.

West Bengal polls

Polling is currently underway for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. 6 rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday. Votes will be counted on Sunday.

