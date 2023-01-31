PM Modi Calls Budget 2023 A Bid To Fulfill Common Man's Aspirations; 'World's Eyes On It'

At a moment when the global economy is facing turbulence, the Union Budget to be presented on February 1 is being looked at with anticipation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the media ahead of the Budget session beginning on January 31.

#LIVE | 'Nation first, citizens first': Ahead of President Murmu's first address in Parliament, PM Modi sends big message. pic.twitter.com/OsjXLx4KRs — Republic (@republic) January 31, 2023

In his now traditional address before a Parliament session, he further referred to the aspect of women's empowerment and said, “Today is an important day and occasion. The current President of India is to address, for the first time, both houses of Parliament. It's a matter of pride for the country, reflecting women empowerment,” and further added the Finance Minister is a woman too.

All eyes on Union Budget

“Given the current global environment, not only in India but the entire world’s attention is on the Union Budget in India. In the turbulent economic situation in the world, India’s budget is an attempt to fulfil the aspirations of the common man,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi invited members of the Opposition to engage in dialogue over policy-making during the session. “Under the Bharatiya Janata Party, there has been only one goal of the NDA government, one idea behind our work ethic: ‘India first, citizen first’.”

“Taking this idea forward, in this Budget Session, “Takraar bhi rahegi, lekin takreer bhi toh honi chahiye” (There will be confrontation, but dialogue should go on). I believe our friends in the Opposition will put their matters forward after careful deliberation,” PM Modi added. “Parliament will deliberate on policy-making and reach a conclusion that will benefit the whole country,” he said.

'Positive message on the economy'

Credible global voices on the economy has given a positive message said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Budget Session begins today and at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm. Today is important, President will address the joint session of the Parliament for the first time."

Speaking about encouraging new MPs he said, "It has been seen in the traditions that have developed in our parliamentary work, that when a new MP stands up to speak for the first time, irrespective of the party, the whole House honors him. His confidence increases. This is a bright and noble tradition."

