PM Modi Calls CPM 'chanda Wali Party' At Tripura Rally; 'Looted The Poor's Ration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 11, landed in Tripura and addressed a rally ahead of state assembly polls scheduled to happen on February 16, this year. While addressing the rally, PM Modi hit out at the Congress-Left alliance in the state.



PM Modi accused the alliance by referring to it as 'CPM ki Chanda wali company' and said, "five years ago, when there was CPI(M) government here, 'CPM ki chanda wali company' used to loot your ration. The poor wanted ration but Leftists used to loot the ration. You ousted them from Tripura and formed a double-engine government here. People of Tripura can see its results," reports news agency ANI.

Tripura polls to take place on February 16

“The BJP has freed Tripura from an atmosphere of fear and a culture of ‘chanda’ (donation). Earlier, CPI(M) cadres used to control police stations, the BJP has now established rule of law,” PM Narendra Modi said.

5 years ago, when there was CPI(M) govt here, 'CPM ki chanda waali company' used to loot your ration. The poor wanted ration but Leftists used to loot the ration. You ousted them from Tripura & formed a double-engine govt here. People of Tripura can see its results: PM Modi

While addressing his second rally of the day at RadhaKishorepur district in Tripura, the PM said, “The dreams of the poor, tribal communities, women and youth of Tripura were shattered by the Left and Congress regimes. They forced the people to leave Tripura. Even getting electricity and water was like chewing iron gram.”

Remember what did those who governed Tripura for years do to it. Life of local STs, poor, women, youth had become difficult. Their dreams were shattered, children were compelled to leave the state and go outside: PM Narendra Modi in Radhakishorepur, Gomati

He added that during the Congress-CPI(M) rule, thousands of villages were deprived of development, but in the last five years of NDA rule, the BJP government had connected around 5,000 villages with roads.



“It was the faith of the people of Tripura which made us give our best towards bringing development in the state. I had promised five years back to deliver Highways, Internet, Railway, and Airways (HIRA), and justifying the same today, the growth and prosperity in Tripura stands unparalleled,” the Prime Minister said adding that the BJP government in the state increased social allowance to Rs 2,000, and came up with a special savings scheme for women.



He urged the people of Tripura to ensure that each and every single vote in the state should go to the BJP. "Your vote holds immense value, and the right choice will take Tripura to newer levels of development and prosperity," said PM Modi



Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district of the state, where he said that the BJP had brought the state back on the track of rapid development in just five years, and that the state had decided that the “double-engine of growth” would not stop.

The Prime Minister also conducted a road show in Gomati on Saturday post addressing rally, during his campaign for assembly polls in Tripura.

Notably, the tenure of Tripura Legislative Assembly is scheduled to happen on February 16. The previous assembly elections were held in February 2018 and after the election, BJP formed the state government, with Biplab Kumar Deb taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state.



However, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as the Chief Minister of the state on May 14, 2022, after which Manik Saha became the new chief minister.