PM Modi Calls On President Ram Nath Kovind At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 met President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind on May 31 conferred the Gallantry awards and distinguished service decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony - 2022. PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on the occassion.

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/826LCYC59T — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 31, 2022

Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent and Grenadines - the first by an Indian President

It's important to note that President Kovind on May 16 began his visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent and Grenadines. This is the first state visit of an Indian President to this country, according to the website of the President of India.

President Kovind, Saint Vincent and Grenadines Governor General Dame Susan Dougan and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, witnessed the signing of agreement for the exchange of information and assistance in collection of taxes and an MoU on refurbishment of old calder community centre.

The President also addressed the Indian diaspora in Kingstown and said India is proud of the achievements of the Indians in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, "Indian Diaspora and Indians living in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reflect India’s rich diversity, cultural heritage and traditions and India is proud of them and their achievements. He said that India's developmental partnership with Saint Vincent and the Grenadinesis based on the spirit of universal brotherhood. India wants to support them in building a stronger Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with infrastructure projects that add value to the well-being of the people. He urged all of them to connect with the new India, its immense energy and rapid economic growth."

President Kovind also visted Jamaica and met Governor General Sir Patrick Allen. The visit commemorates the completion of the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the nations. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of IT and related services, medical and pharma sector, sports and education, tourism and hospitality industry and development partnership.

Ramnath Kovind's term ends on July 25, 2022

President Ramnath Kovind's term expires on July 25, 2022. The next presidential election will be the 17th in the nation's history. He has been serving as the President since July 14, 2017. President Kovind has visited over 28 countries in the capacity of state visits. Notably, he has received the highest state honours from six countries.

