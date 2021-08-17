'PM Modi Can't Return Back As PM By Law' Says Youth Congress Leader, Gets Trolled

Bringing major embarrassment to the Party, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Social Media Activist, Andria D’Souza, better known by the name Ria D’Souza on Monday said 'by law, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) can't return back as PM'. Without naming any leaders, Congress leader Ria termed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders as 'Chota Fanta ya tadipaar,' and asked who will become the next Prime Minister. The tweet has gone viral on social media and Twitterati left no opportunity to troll the leader and party.

Modi's term gets over in 2024, by law he can't return back as PM

Who is the next contesting Pm face from @BJP4India ???

Chota Fanta ya tadipaar ?? — Ria (@RiaRevealed) August 16, 2021

It is worth mentioning that as per the Indian constitution, there is no restriction as to number of tenures for the Prime Minister of India (PMoI). India has adopted the Westminster form of parliamentary democracy whereby members of the Lower House (Lok Sabha) are elected in respective Parliamentary Constituency. While the members to the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) technically represent respective States and are elected by indirect election by members of legislative assemblies.

Here are some of the reactions to Congress leader's claim:

'Clearly' the Congress leader has no idea about the Indian Constitution, says a citizen.

clearly @RiaRevealed knows nothing about indian constitution

and/or

is an attention seeker https://t.co/yKvzwuP3R1 — kuchbhi (@kuchbhi68397705) August 17, 2021

Another user slammed the party for the leader's comment.

Duffer alert!

"Law bars Modi to come back as 3rd time PM" Gosh..... #Pappu's political career is ruined by people like these.



Lage raho, @INCIndia has a very bright future with dolts like these in their rank https://t.co/wUxHFcTMTw — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) August 17, 2021

Another netizen demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reaction to his party member's comments.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also trolled for comments made by his party's youth wing leader.

Chaos in Congress

The Congress party on Monday suffered a major jolt after party leader and close ally of Rahul Gandhi from Assam quit the party following their debacle in the recently concluded assembly polls. Dev joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the same day. Her exit came months after Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi left the party to join BJP. Kurmi had alleged that he had lost faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Recently, two-time Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain also joined the saffron party.

In the assembly polls, Congress had formed an alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), BPF, BDF and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA for 126-member Assam house and still Congress faced a crushing defeat in hands of the BJP. In the elections as BJP won 60 seats, while its alliance AGP and UPPL got nine and six seats respectively. On the other hand, Congress won 29 seats, while its alliance partners AIUDF, BPF and CPM got 16, one, and one respectively.