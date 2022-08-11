PM Modi Celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign With Kids; Gifts Tricolour To Each Of Them

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with children at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi by gifting the Tricolour to each of them.
The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being celebrated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
During their visit to the PM's residence, the children also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
As many as 29 children arrived at the PM's residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.
The PM was also seen interacting with the children and discussing how the country was celebrating Independence Day.
PM Modi discussed the colours of the national flag and urged all the children to put up the Tiranga at their residence on August 15.
Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised by the Centre from August 13 to 15.