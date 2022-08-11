Last Updated:

PM Modi Celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign With Kids; Gifts Tricolour To Each Of Them

PM Modi was seen waving the flag with little girls who had arrived at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Har Ghar Tiranga
1/8
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with children at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi by gifting the Tricolour to each of them.

Har Ghar Tiranga
2/8
Image: ANI

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being celebrated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence. 

Har Ghar Tiranga
3/8
Image: ANI

During their visit to the PM's residence, the children also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Har Ghar Tiranga
4/8
Image: ANI

As many as 29 children arrived at the PM's residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

Har Ghar Tiranga
5/8
Image: ANI

The PM was also seen interacting with the children and discussing how the country was celebrating Independence Day.

Har Ghar Tiranga
6/8
Image: ANI

PM Modi discussed the colours of the national flag and urged all the children to put up the Tiranga at their residence on August 15.

Har Ghar Tiranga
7/8
Image: ANI

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised by the Centre from August 13 to 15. 

Har Ghar Tiranga
8/8
Image: ANI

The Ministry of Culture says that the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in Indians and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Tejashwi pays respects to parents Lalu & Rabri Devi after becoming Bihar Dy CM

In Pics: Tejashwi pays respects to parents Lalu & Rabri Devi after becoming Bihar Dy CM