PM Modi Chairs BJP CEC Meet On Upcoming Elections; List Of Candidates To Be Finalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a BJP CEC meet with the high-command of the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to finalise the list of candidates of the upcoming assembly elections across India. BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top brass of the BJP including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Jitendra Singh, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others were also present in the meeting.

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee meeting. pic.twitter.com/O7pQMWq57P — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

Earlier this week, the BJP had announced the names of three candidates for the Assam polls and had released a list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The saffron party is hoping to win West Bengal, retain Assam and Tamil Nadu while making serious inroads in Kerala and Puducherry.

BJP to conduct marathon rallies

Ahead of the upcoming marathon assembly elections across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to hold campaigns in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala from next week till the end of March.

While PM Modi is expected to hold election rallies in West Bengal's Purulia on March 18, Contai on March 20, and Bakura on March 21, HM Shah will visit Bengal and Assam on March 14 and 15. He will return to the two states holding election rallies on March 17, 21, and 23 in Assam and on March 19, 26, and 27 in West Bengal. Thereafter, Shah will move South to address election rallies in Kerala between March 24 and 25. Earlier, sources had reported that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will also visit the homes of all the BJP workers who were allegedly killed due to 'political violence' in poll-bound West Bengal over the next week.

Assam will go to polls in 3 phases from March 27- April 6, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will simultaneously go to polls in a single phase on April 6, while West Bengal elections will be spread across 8 phases from March 27-April 29. Counting of votes for all states will take place on May 2.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.