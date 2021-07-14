PM Modi Chairs First Physical Meeting Of Union Cabinet After New Ministers Take Charge

The Union Cabinet held its first physical meeting in over a year on Wednesday. This also comes after the new cabinet took charge recently after the induction of new ministers. Visuals showed new ministers present in the meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. According to sources, the last Cabinet meeting held physically was in the first week of April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck India.

Union Cabinet holds first physical meeting in over a year

The meeting that is currently underway also takes places a day after the new ministers were included in the reshuffled Cabinet Committees on Tuesday. Apart from the physical meeting, PM Modi is also expected to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm through video conferencing. In addition, the meetings also takes place ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly that is set to take place soon. However, sources also reported that the cabinet had been meeting regularly almost every week through video conferencing, even during the lockdown and before the reshuffling.

#WATCH | Delhi: The new union cabinet meets at 7 LKM, Prime Minister's official residence. pic.twitter.com/rik0j7kZuL — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Delhi: The new union cabinet meets at 7 LKM, Prime Minister's official residence. pic.twitter.com/xHAAr5AH2B — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Cabinet Committees reshuffle

On Tuesday, the Centre reshuffled the Cabinet Committees that now include the newly inducted Union Ministers in some of the key portfolios. As a part of the reshuffling of cabinet committees, top BJP leaders and new ministers like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Bhupender Yadav found place in the crucial cabinet committees.

Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh. pic.twitter.com/3M4XjSsFj7 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Union Cabinet reshuffle

In a massive revamp, the Union Cabinet was expanded and reshuffled to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77, excluding the Prime Minister. Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan had resigned, thereby paving way for top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal who were inducted as cabinet ministers. In addition, the cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as the new Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The new cabinet also includes 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.