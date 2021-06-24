PM Modi Chairs J&K Meet; Outlines Need For Restoration Of Democracy, Development: Sources

In the meeting that is presently underway at the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined the need to focus on the smooth restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. He, in the meeting with the Union Minister and leaders of different political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, brought to their attention the need to focus on developmental aspects, and as part of the same, talked about the employment of the residents of the valley, especially the youngsters. He also put stress on the implementation of various Central government schemes and initiatives, including Skill India. The meeting comes over 22 months after the abrogation of Article 370.

Meeting of PM Modi with leaders of J&K going on in a structured format

Marking a first since the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently holding a meeting with top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting is being chaired by PM Modi and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary, etc. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-prez Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party's Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh are in attendance.

As per sources, the meeting is going on in a structured format. PM Modi has addressed the attendees, and now presentations are to be made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Jitendra Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on issues of Jammu and Kashmir. Once that is done, leaders will be one-by-one given a chance to speak and express their opinions on the basis of their ideologies and the ideologies of their parties. An open discussion is expected thereafter.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of speculations about elections and delimitation exercise in J&K which has been extending till 2022. The delimitation commission, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai is working to increase the number of elected representatives in the UT from 107 to 114. Once the commission submits its report, the Election Commission would conduct the polls.

(Credit-PTI/Twitter-@ANI)